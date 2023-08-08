Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Bucs list both Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask as starting QB as team tries to find Tom Brady's replacement

The Bucs signed Mayfield in March, drafted Trask in 2021

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It's safe to say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have no idea who will succeed Tom Brady.

In their first unofficial depth chart for training camp, the Bucs did not have a set starting quarterback.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the starting quarterback is listed as Baker Mayfield "OR" Kyle Trask.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask (2) goes through a drill as quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on during Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp Aug. 1, 2023, at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Fla.  (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Trask, a second-rounder out of Florida in 2021, backed up Brady each of the last two seasons. When Brady announced his retirement "for good" last February, it seemed Trask would have a shot at becoming the starter.

However, Tampa Bay signed the 2018 first overall pick Mayfield in March to a one-year deal, officially opening a competition.

Baker and Trask warming up

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks Baker Mayfield (6) and Kyle Trask (2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers offseason workouts May 30, 2023, at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Fla.  (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ERIC BIENIEMY'S INTENSE COACHING STYLE DRAWS CONCERNS AMONG SOME COMMANDERS PLAYERS, RON RIVERA SAYS

Trask has just nine career passing attempts, all of which came in Week 18 last season. Mayfield spent last year starting a combined 10 games for the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams and hasn't quite lived up to his draft stock.

Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield at OTAs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask (2) watches quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice May 30, 2023, at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Fla.  (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 69 career starts (72 games) with the Cleveland Browns, Panthers and Rams, Mayfield is 31-38 with a 61.4 completion percentage, 16,288 yards, 102 touchdowns and 64 interceptions.