Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston Texans
Published

Cowboys acquire Brandin Cooks from Texans, adding more firepower to potent offense

Cooks was the Texans' leading receiver last year

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Dallas Cowboys made a trade for a key wide receiver to help bolster the offense on Sunday.

The Cowboys acquired Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans for a fifth-round draft pick in 2023 and a sixth-round pick in 2024.

The trade comes after Cooks expressed his unhappiness with the franchise and made clear he didn’t want to be part of a rebuild.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brandin Cooks of the Houston Texans warms up against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 13, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Brandin Cooks of the Houston Texans warms up against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 13, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"My mind’s not there. I'm not looking at it as far as being a part of a rebuild, however that looks. That's why I trust my camp and my representation to be able to get a map from here to there and to see what that looks like to be a part of something that has a trusted plan," he told reporters in January, adding, "I’m not going into the offseason thinking I want to be a part of a rebuild."

Cooks led the Texans with 57 catches for 699 yards in 13 games during the 2022 season. He had three touchdown catches as well. He signed a contract extension before the 2022 season, but Houston only mustered up three wins in 2022 and have the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

EX-PACKERS PLAYER RIPS JETS PURSUIT OF AARON RODGERS: 'YA'LL AIN'T GOING TO NO SUPER BOWL'

Brandin Cooks of the Texans during the Jacksonville Jaguars game at NRG Stadium on Jan. 1, 2023, in Houston.

Brandin Cooks of the Texans during the Jacksonville Jaguars game at NRG Stadium on Jan. 1, 2023, in Houston. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The wide receiver is under contract through the 2024 season. He will reportedly earn $18 million in 2023.

"Beyond blessed and can't wait to go be special for the star! Very thankful for the Jones family for this opportunity for my family and I," the wide receiver told ESPN.

Cooks is set to add some firepower to the Dallas offense after trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns last season and failing to adequately replace the dynamic receiver. Cooks will line up with CeeDee Lamb on the offense.

Brandin Cooks of the Houston Texans reacts after a catch against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 13, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Brandin Cooks of the Houston Texans reacts after a catch against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 13, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas was fourth in points scored and 11th in yards gained in 2022. The team failed to get past the divisional round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.