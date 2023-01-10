Texans' Brandin Cooks gets candid about future in Houston, says he's not looking 'to be a part of a rebuild'

Veteran NFL wide receiver Brandin Cooks asked to be traded by the Houston Texans before the trade deadline in November, but he was not moved and was eventually stripped of his captaincy because of his public criticism.

On Monday, just a day after the Texans’ season ended, Cooks voiced his frustrations again, this time making it clear that he has no intentions of being a part of a rebuild.

Cooks, who signed a two-year contract extension with the Texans in April, said he has no intentions on being a part of another rebuilding season, adding that he and his team will be heading into the offseason with the goal of being "part of something that has a trusted plan."

"My mind’s not there," he said. "I'm not looking at it as far as being a part of a rebuild, however that looks. That's why I trust my camp and my representation to be able to get a map from here to there and to see what that looks like to be a part of something that has a trusted plan."

He continued, "I’m not going into the offseason thinking I want to be a part of a rebuild."

The 29-year-old wideout signed a two-year extension worth $39.8 million with the Texans that runs through the 2024 season, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent. Additionally, $36 million of the deal is guaranteed.

A potential trade with the Dallas Cowboys reportedly fell through at the time because of the $18 million he is owed for the 2023 season.

Cooks then took to social media about his frustrations.

"Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted," he said in a tweet at the time. "Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career."

Cooks’ comments follow the Texans decision to fire head coach Lovie Smith after just one season where he led Houston to a 3-13-1 record. General manager Nick Caserio will now be tasked with finding a third coach in just three years.