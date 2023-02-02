Cowboys, 49ers are 'in the same boat' when it comes to Super Bowl droughts, Jerry Jones admits

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has gone 27 years without winning a Super Bowl as he enters another offseason searching for answers.

After going 12-5 during the regular season, Dallas lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional playoffs, again failing to reach the conference championship game.

On Wednesday, Jones was asked by reporters how he can get fans excited about the 2023 season as they attempt to get over the hump.

"Dwell on the fact that we have won 24, 25 football games over the last two seasons," Jones said Wednesday at the Senior Bowl. "Dwell on the fact that we’ve been one of the leading winning teams. Dwell on the fact that we’ve had some of the best personnel in the National Football League. Dwell on the fact that you have Dak [Prescott]. … Seriously.

"Focus on that. Focus on Dak being better. He’s right. He will be better at turnovers. Focus on that and focus on a coach [Mike McCarthy] that comes in here and, in three years, and in what we’re trying to do, has had the results that we’ve had."

Jones then pointed out that the Cowboys aren’t the only team enduring a Super Bowl slump, adding Dallas has made progress toward ending the drought.

"I understand when you look back and say San Francisco and the Cowboys haven’t been to a Super Bowl in 25 years … haven't won a Super Bowl in 25 years. I understand that," Jones added. "San Francisco is in the same boat. My point is, that has not been the same for 25 years. There have been many different things done over 25 years, the same way there would have been had you changed out general managers or the same way that you do if you change out owners. I have to change in my mirror. I emphasize that.

"It is critical that we win. We work to win," he added. "And we’ve won a lot of football games. But it’s important to win a Super Bowl. I get to go back, and I can look and see how close we’ve been on about four of five different occasions over the last several years, to have actually stepped out there and to be on the field. I see how close it is that we’re not out there this weekend. It’s close."

While the 49ers have not won a Super Bowl since the 1994 season, the organization has been to two Super Bowls since, losing both times.

The Cowboys have failed to even reach the NFC championship game since the 1995 playoffs, making the playoffs 12 times since their last Super Bowl appearance.