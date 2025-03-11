Cooper Flagg's mom says viral celebration was 'big F-you' to UNC fans for 'being classless a-holes'

Cooper Flagg's mom is deep into the longtime Duke-UNC rivalry.

Duke completed their sweep of the regular-season series over their arch rivals with an 82-69 victory in Chapel Hill on Saturday, where Flagg dropped 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and handed out six assists.

One play in particular wound up being a viral moment for Flagg's mother, Kelly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the closing moments of the game, Flagg dribbled by defenders from nearly half court all the way to a thunderous two-handed slam. Kelly hit the crowd with the "head top" celebration, tapping the top of her head and screaming, "On his f---ing head!"

The moment quickly went viral, and Kelly addressed it in a Facebook post, jokingly thanking those who were "willing to start a" GoFundMe and "ready to ride at dawn."

Kelly apologized to "anyone who was offended by my language that was caught in a celebratory moment," admitting that it "wasn't my best look."

"However, if you actually know me and are a real friend of mine you weren't shocked," she added with a laughing emoji.

2025 NCAA TOURNAMENT PROJECTIONS: AUBURN REMAINS ON TOP; WAKE FOREST ON THE BUBBLE

But then, she added why the emotions came out, and it was apparently due to the "crudeness" of UNC fans at the game.

"It was a very intense situation we were put into and we were taken aback by the crudeness of the UNC fans as we made our way into the arena. They continued to harrass [sic] with much worse being spewed in our direction as well as at our 18 year old son and his teammates throughout the entirety of the game," Kelly wrote.

"The celebration was a moment of being so proud of our kid and Laos a big F-you to the entire Carolina fan base for being classless a-holes. If you are a UNC fan and didn't like it…tough [poop emoji]. Better luck next time! Go Duke."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the regular season, Flagg averaged 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists en route to the Blue Devils finishing the season as the top-ranked team in the country.

They will now go for an ACC title before heading to March Madness.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.