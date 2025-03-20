Conor McGregor urges Ireland citizens to vote him as country's president after meeting with Trump

Perhaps President Donald Trump motivated Conor McGregor to make a career change.

The UFC fighter wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday implying that he will be running for president of his home country of Ireland, days after visiting Trump in the White House.

McGregor said he opposes a bill regarding the EU Migration Pact and urged people to vote for him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026. So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President… Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill?… I will!" McGregor wrote in his post.

"It is the people of Irelands choice! Always! That is a true democracy!.. This is the future of Ireland with me as President. All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future! God bless our people. Vote McGregor and have your voice heard!"

McGregor criticized the Irish government at the White House in an attempt to raise awareness of "the issues the people of Ireland face."

McGregor, 36, appeared alongside White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt for a brief appearance before the media.

"Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland, and it's high time that America is made aware of what's going on in Ireland. What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is a government of zero action and zero accountability," he said this week.

In September, he teased a potential presidential run in Ireland, calling himself the "only logical choice."

CONOR MCGREGOR TAKES ANOTHER SHOT AT WWE AFTER HE ‘STOLE’ VINCE MCMAHON'S STRUT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McGregor’s visit comes a week after Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheál Martin met with Trump in the Oval Office.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.