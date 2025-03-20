Expand / Collapse search
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor urges Ireland citizens to vote him as country's president after meeting with Trump

McGregor has been critical of the Irish government

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Perhaps President Donald Trump motivated Conor McGregor to make a career change.

The UFC fighter wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday implying that he will be running for president of his home country of Ireland, days after visiting Trump in the White House.

McGregor said he opposes a bill regarding the EU Migration Pact and urged people to vote for him.

Conor McGregor walking around UFC’s Octagon in a Las Vegas arena

Conor McGregor of Ireland prepares to fight Dustin Poirier during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

"Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026. So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President… Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill?… I will!" McGregor wrote in his post.

"It is the people of Irelands choice! Always! That is a true democracy!.. This is the future of Ireland with me as President. All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future! God bless our people. Vote McGregor and have your voice heard!"

McGregor criticized the Irish government at the White House in an attempt to raise awareness of "the issues the people of Ireland face."

McGregor, 36, appeared alongside White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt for a brief appearance before the media.

Karoline Leavitt and Conor McGregor

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt listens as UFC fighter Conor McGregor speaks with reporters in the briefing room of the White House on Monday, March 17, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland, and it's high time that America is made aware of what's going on in Ireland. What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is a government of zero action and zero accountability," he said this week.

In September, he teased a potential presidential run in Ireland, calling himself the "only logical choice." 

Conor McGregor leaves the court house

Conor McGregor is considering a run for president of Ireland. (Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images)

McGregor’s visit comes a week after Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheál Martin met with Trump in the Oval Office. 

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

