UFC star Conor McGregor critical of Irish government ahead of President Trump meeting: 'Zero accountability'

UFC star Conor McGregor arrived at the White House on Monday and will later meet with President Donald Trump with the intent of raising awareness of "the issues the people of Ireland face."

McGregor, 36, appeared alongside White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt for a brief appearance before the media.

Leavitt confirmed that McGregor would meet with the president as well as other administration officials during his visit to the White House.

"I will say, Conor is here to meet with the president. He'll be meeting with him this afternoon. We couldn't think of a better guest to have with us on St Patrick's Day," she said, noting that the meeting will be discussed further at the Monday afternoon press briefing.

McGregor raised several issues with the current state of politics in his native Ireland during his brief appearance, criticizing the government for what he called "zero accountability."

"I'm here to raise the issues the people of Ireland face. You know, it'll be music to the people of Ireland's ears. Because, never on the main stage, have the issues the people of Ireland face been spoken about," he said in part.

"Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland, and it's high time that America is made aware of what's going on in Ireland. What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is a government of zero action and zero accountability."

McGregor has previously criticized the Irish government. In September, he teased a potential presidential run in Ireland, calling himself the "only logical choice."

"As President I hold the power to summon the Dáil as well as dissolve it," he wrote in a post on X, in reference a branch of the Irish legislature. "So as I said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on and on!"

"The people of Ireland deserve the answers they seek. Point blank. This would be my power as President. I know very well. Ireland needs an active President employed wholly by the people of Ireland. It is me. I am the only logical choice. 2025 is upcoming…"

McGregor’s visit comes a week after Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheál Martin met with Trump in the Oval Office.