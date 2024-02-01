Commanders to hire Dan Quinn as next head coach: reports

The Washington Commanders are reportedly set to hire Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their next head coach.

The NFL Network first reported the Commanders and Quinn coming to an agreement.

He spent the last three seasons as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. The team finished fifth in points and yards allowed during the 2023 season. Dallas finished 12-5.

The New Jersey native will be tasked with revitalizing the Commanders, who finished last in the NFC East division the last two years in a row and in third place in 2021. Washington won the NFC East with a 7-9 record in Ron Rivera’s first season at the helm.

Rivera’s best year was in 2022, when Washington was 8-8-1. However, after a 4-13 season in 2023 in which the defense was dead last in points and yards allowed and the offense was 24th in yards gained and 25th in points scored, Washington moved on.

Quinn has head coaching experience.

He got his first head coaching job with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015. The Falcons were 8-8 in his first year and made it to the Super Bowl in 2016 before the team blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots and became the butt of every comeback joke in the sports world.

Quinn was let go after Week 5 of the 2020 season.

He was the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks’ legendary "Legion of Boom" defense that won the Super Bowl during the 2013 season.

The Commanders are the last team to fill the head coaching position, barring any surprises between now and the start of the new league year in March.