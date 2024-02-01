Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders

Commanders to hire Dan Quinn as next head coach: reports

Quinn served as the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator for the last 3 seasons

Ryan Gaydos
Published
The Washington Commanders are reportedly set to hire Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their next head coach.

The NFL Network first reported the Commanders and Quinn coming to an agreement.

Dan Quinn with Dallas

Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn before the wild-card playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 14, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

He spent the last three seasons as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. The team finished fifth in points and yards allowed during the 2023 season. Dallas finished 12-5.

The New Jersey native will be tasked with revitalizing the Commanders, who finished last in the NFC East division the last two years in a row and in third place in 2021. Washington won the NFC East with a 7-9 record in Ron Rivera’s first season at the helm.

Rivera’s best year was in 2022, when Washington was 8-8-1. However, after a 4-13 season in 2023 in which the defense was dead last in points and yards allowed and the offense was 24th in yards gained and 25th in points scored, Washington moved on.

Sam Howell looks to throw

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell passes against the New York Jets, Dec. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Quinn has head coaching experience.

He got his first head coaching job with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015. The Falcons were 8-8 in his first year and made it to the Super Bowl in 2016 before the team blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots and became the butt of every comeback joke in the sports world.

Quinn was let go after Week 5 of the 2020 season.

He was the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks’ legendary "Legion of Boom" defense that won the Super Bowl during the 2013 season.

Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys before the NFC divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 22, 2023, in Santa Clara, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Commanders are the last team to fill the head coaching position, barring any surprises between now and the start of the new league year in March.

