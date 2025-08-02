Commanders head coach Dan Quinn reacts to Terry McLaurin's trade request

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin reportedly requested a trade, and head coach Dan Quinn spoke about it for the first time Saturday.

McLaurin, 29, has been present but is not practicing at training camp while waiting for a contract extension, and he and the Commanders are not seeing eye to eye.

Quinn said he is glad McLaurin is attending training camp, even though he's not practicing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m really glad he’s here," Quinn said before practice. "I love coaching him, but the business side, that’s kind of where it’s at. Somebody asked me, is it a distraction? It is not."

McLaurin has one year remaining on the three-year, $68 million contract extension he signed in June 2022. He is seeking a deal that would make him among the NFL’s highest-paid wide receivers.

Last season, McLaurin turned in one of the best seasons of his career. McLaurin hauled in 82 catches for 1,096 yards and had a career-high 13 touchdowns. In the playoffs, he continued to produce, catching 14 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns in three playoff games.

SHEDEUR SANDERS' PRACTICE ABBREVIATED DUE TO SHOULDER SORENESS AS FELLOW QB RETURNS FROM INJURY

Quinn said McLaurin’s trade request is part of "normal business" in the NFL.

"The players today, they’re more aware of contracts and things than they used to be. They recognize that business part happens as well. So, for the team, we’re just rocking and going and throwing some great practices. For Terry and the trade requests, man, that’s part of normal business that’s happening around the NFL," Quinn said.

"We love Terry. I’m really glad he is here, and hopefully he is out practicing soon. And we also understand there’s the business side of these things that (general manager) Adam (Peters) and his side and Terry and his reps are working through."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Without McLaurin, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end Zach Ertz are the top passing options for quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Offensive Rookie of the Year last season.

McLaurin has been the No.1 wide receiver for the Commanders throughout his six-year career and has made the Pro Bowl twice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.