Colts waive players suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games in 2022

The Indianapolis Colts waived defensive end Rashod Berry and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. on Thursday shortly after the NFL announced indefinite suspensions for both players due to betting on NFL games during the 2022 season.

Both players can apply for reinstatement following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season .

"We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league's gambling policy," Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said in a statement.

NFL SUSPENDS THREE PLAYERS INDEFINITELY FOR BETTING ON LEAGUE GAMES IN 2022

"The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations."

Rodgers had been the subject of a league investigation into a possible violation of the NFL’s gambling policy , which included possibly gambling on Colts games.

In a June 5th social media post, Rodgers admitted to an "error in judgment."

"Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions," Rodgers wrote. "I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I’ve let people down that I care about."

"I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified throughout the process. It’s an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this."

Along with Berry and Rodgers, the NFL announced an indefinite suspension of free agent Demetrius Taylor and a six-game suspension for Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere for betting on "non-NFL sports at the club facility."

"The gambling policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, including players, prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility," the league said.

The suspensions due to gambling violations are the latest by the NFL, which suspended three players indefinitely in April and gave two others six-game suspensions for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions received indefinite suspensions, along with Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders. Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams were suspended for six games.

