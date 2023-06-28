Expand / Collapse search
NFL expected to hand down season-long suspensions to 'handful of NFL players’ for gambling violations: report

The players are expected to be suspended this week

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The National Football League continues to deal with issues related to gambling. 

The NFL is expected to hand down season-long suspensions this week to a "handful of players" for violating the league’s gambling policy, according to ESPN. 

Isaiah Rodgers of the Colts warms up before a game

Isaiah Rodgers #34 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers is expected to be one of the players suspended for the season, per ESPN’s report. 

Rodgers has been the subject of a league investigation into a possible violation of the NFL’s gambling policy, which includes possibly gambling on Colts games. 

In a June 5th social media post, Rodgers admitted to an "error in judgment."

"Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions," Rodgers wrote. "I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I’ve let people down that I care about.

The NFL logo on a wall at the Chiefs training facility

The NFL logo during OTA's on May 24, 2023 at the Chief's Training Facility in Kansas City, MO.  (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified throughout the process. It’s an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this."

The league suspended three players indefinitely in April and gave two others six-game suspensions for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. 

Jameson Williams plays against the Vikings

Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions plays against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.  (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions received indefinite suspensions along with Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders. Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams were suspended for six games 

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was reinstated by the league in March following a yearlong suspension for gambling on NFL games while with the Atlanta Falcons.  

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.