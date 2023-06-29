NFL suspends three players indefinitely for betting on league games in 2022

Indianapolis Colts players Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry, along with free agent Demetrius Taylor, were hit with indefinite suspensions on Thursday for violating the league’s gambling policy by betting on NFL games, the league announced.

According to a press release issued Thursday, the league said the suspensions stem from bets placed on NFL games during the 2022 season.

The NFL added that the suspensions will remain in place through the 2023 season when the players will then be able to petition for reinstatement.

Rodgers, 25, admitted to an "error in judgment" earlier this month when he posted on social media addressing reports that he was one of the unnamed players involved in violating the league’s policy.

"I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I’ve let people down that I care about," Rodgers wrote.

"I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified throughout the process. It’s an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this."

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was also suspended six games for betting on "non-NFL sports at the club facility" on Thursday

"The gambling policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, including players, prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility," the league said.

Petit-Frere apologized in a statement obtained by ESPN prior to the official announcement of his suspension. He noted that while he unknowingly violated the league’s policy, he did not break "Tennessee law."

"Firstly I wanted to say that it's an honor to play in the NFL and it has been a blessing to play this game," his statement read.

"The NFL plans to announce another round of sanctions regarding its gambling policies and I will be included in this group of players receiving a six-game suspension. The betting I engaged in was NOT NFL related and was legal under Tennessee law. It is only being sanctioned because it occurred at the Titans facility."

Thursday’s announcement follows what appears to be a real problem facing the league.

The NFL suspended three players indefinitely in April and suspended two more with six-game suspensions for similar gambling violations.

Fox News' Joe Morgan contributed to this report.






