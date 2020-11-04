Ex-Colts wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez wins reelection in Ohio congressional race

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez will continue his career in politics after winning his bid for reelection in Ohio's 16th Congressional District on Tuesday night.

Gonzalez, 36, won just over 63% of the vote to beat out scientist Aaron Godfrey, according to Fox News’ latest polling numbers. He first ran as a Republican in 2018 and became the first Latino to represent Ohio in Congress.

Sports analyst Pat McAfee took to Twitter shortly after to congratulate Gonzalez, calling him “incredibly cool teammate and wildly smart.” The played in the Colts together for three seasons.

Gonzalez was drafted out of Ohio State in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He caught 37 passes for 576 yards and 3 touchdowns in his rookie year. He finished the following season with 57 passes for 664 yards and 4 touchdowns, earning him the starting job in 2009.

An injury sidelined him for much that season and he was briefly signed by the New England Patriots in 2012 as a free agent before being released in the offseason.

The Colts were named AFC South Division champs three times and held one AFC title during Gonzalez’s tenure.