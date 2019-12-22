Indianapolis Colts not expecting Andrew Luck to make comeback in 2020

The Indianapolis Colts had to deal with the ripple effects that occurred when Andrew Luck abruptly announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this season.

Even with Luck stepping away for the year, the Colts are not expecting to have him return to the huddle in 2020.

“Going into the offseason, we have to proceed as if Andrew is officially retired,” Colts team owner Jim Irsay told NFL.com recently. “So that's how we operate now.”

Irsay added: “With Andrew, at this point I just kind of take him for face value and we'll see what happens because only he can decide. From talking to Andrew, we have to take him at face value for what he says. So [general manager] Chris Ballard and I and [coach] Frank Reich, we have to move forward. And we are with Jacoby [Brissett] and the next draft and thereafter.”

Luck announced his retirement prior to the start of the 2019 season, calling it the “hardest decision” of his life.” Luck battled ankle and leg injuries throughout his short NFL career and he left the job open for Jacoby Brissett – who started a majority of the Colts season in 2019.

"From an organization standpoint, no one is going to have a pity party for us," Irsay said. "We had injuries and then Andrew and different things, but we're still fighting in there. So I'm proud of the guys.

Indianapolis battled in the AFC South division all season long. But the Colts are sitting outside of the playoff picture with a 6-8 record going into Sunday’s games.