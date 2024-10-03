Colorado star Travis Hunter offers advice to ex-UNLV QB amid NIL drama: 'It's about getting to the NFL'

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter weighed in on the drama surrounding former UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka on Wednesday.

Sluka left the Rebels after a 3-0 start over financial commitments that allegedly were not met. He decided to take a redshirt year instead of finishing the season at the school. He had already transferred to UNLV from Holy Cross.

Hunter said on his podcast, "The Travis Hunter Show," that Sluka should be focusing on the draft and not name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.

"Buddy, if I'm you, I'm trying to get to the NFL," said Hunter, who is a contender for the Heisman Trophy this year. "NIL can wait. I know it happened to a lot of your teammates, but I'm out there ballin' on that field. I need all of the film I can get. Every piece of bit of the film. ... It's not about the NIL, it's about the NFL.

"Because I know if I would have went to go transfer somewhere else, could have got a major amount of money, but it ain't about the money. It's about getting to the NFL. The NFL going to set you for life. NIL can only set you for a moment."

Sluka announced last week he was leaving the team amid a 3-0 start, alleging that certain commitments weren’t fulfilled when he decided to transfer from Holy Cross to UNLV.

"I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled," Sluka said in a statement posted to X.

"Despite discussions, it became clear that these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future. I wish my teammates the best of luck this season and hope for the continued success of the program."

Marcus Cromartie, Sluka’s agent from Equity Sports, and the quarterback’s father, Bob, claim UNLV did not hold up its end of a verbal $100,000 NIL offer for Sluka to transfer from Holy Cross to UNLV.

Blueprint Sports and Entertainment, UNLV’s NIL collective, issued a statement denying claims from the Sluka family.

"There were no formal NIL offers made during Mr. Sluka’s recruitment process," a statement said. "Additionally, Friends of UNILV did not finalize or agree to any NIL offers while he was part of the team, aside from a completed community engagement event over the summer.

"At Blueprint Sports and Friends of UNILV, we take our commitments very seriously. We would like to emphasize that we have upheld all Friends of UNILV contracts this season, and have not defaulted on any agreements with Mr. Sluka. Our commitment to supporting Rebel student-athletes remains unwavering and we are dedicated to maintaining the integrity of our programs."

UNLV also issued a statement on the matter, saying Sluka made "financial demands" it considered a violation of NCAA rules.

"Football player Matthew Sluka's representative made financial demands upon the University and its NIL collective in order to continue playing," the school stated. "UNLV Athletics interpreted these demands as a violation of the NCAA pay-for-play rules, as well as Nevada state law. UNLV does not engage in such activity, nor does it respond to implied threats. UNLV has honored all previously agreed-upon scholarships for Matthew Sluka.

"UNLV has conducted its due diligence and will continue to operate its programs within the framework of NCAA rules and regulations, as well as Nevada state laws."

