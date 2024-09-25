UNLV denies ever agreeing to 6-figure NIL deal with departing QB after father claims payments were withheld

UNLV and the school’s NIL collective have responded after the departure of quarterback Matthew Sluka amid accusations Sluka was not paid NIL money he was allegedly promised.

Sluka transferred from Holy Cross ahead of this 2024 season to join the Rebels. However, he announced Tuesday night that, despite an undefeated start to the year, he will be using his redshirt year and leaving the program due to "representations which were not upheld."

Marcus Cromartie, Sluka’s agent from Equity Sports, and the quarterback’s father, Bob, claim UNLV did not hold up its end of a verbal $100,000 NIL offer for Sluka to transfer from Holy Cross to UNLV.

Blueprint Sports and Entertainment, UNLV’s NIL collective, issued a statement denying claims from the Sluka family.

"There were no formal NIL offers made during Mr. Sluka’s recruitment process," a statement said. "Additionally, Friends of UNILV did not finalize or agree to any NIL offers while he was part of the team, aside from a completed community engagement event over the summer.

"At Blueprint Sports and Friends of UNILV, we take our commitments very seriously. We would like to emphasize that we have upheld all Friends of UNILV contracts this season, and have not defaulted on any agreements with Mr. Sluka. Our commitment to supporting Rebel student-athletes remains unwavering and we are dedicated to maintaining the integrity of our programs."

UNLV also issued a statement on the matter, saying Sluka made "financial demands" it considered a violation of NCAA rules.

"Football player Matthew Sluka's representative made financial demands upon the University and its NIL collective in order to continue playing," the school stated. "UNLV Athletics interpreted these demands as a violation of the NCAA pay-for-play rules, as well as Nevada state law. UNLV does not engage in such activity, nor does it respond to implied threats. UNLV has honored all previously agreed-upon scholarships for Matthew Sluka.

"UNLV has conducted its due diligence and will continue to operate its programs within the framework of NCAA rules and regulations, as well as Nevada state laws."

Sluka’s announcement added that he committed to the Rebels "based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled.

"Despite discussions, it became clear that these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future."

For the first time since 1984, the Rebels are off to a 3-0 start, and Sluka passed for 318 yards with six touchdowns, while rushing for 253 yards with a score on the ground to help that cause.

While he searches for his next opportunity, the Rebels will likely turn to Hajj-Malik Williams or Cameron Friel to start the remainder of the season.

