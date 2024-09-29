ESPN host scolds former UNLV quarterback over NIL drama: 'Can’t just bail on the team'

The UNLV Rebels had no problem handling the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday night, days after quarterback Matthew Sluka decided to leave the program after an NIL dispute.

Before the Rebel’s 59-14 win, ESPN broadcaster Rece Davis made his opinion known about the Sluka situation on "College Gameday."

"It is probably true that he was promised something, likely, and it was not delivered," Davis said, via Awful Announcing. "That’s likely true. It is obviously true he did not have it in writing.

"If you make a dumb mistake in life, if I do, if Matthew Sluka does, or whoever, sometimes you have to wear that, man. And going in there and expecting something without writing, and then they don’t give it to you, you can’t just bail on the team. You’ve gotta wear the fastball in the ribs sometimes and go ‘That was my bad.’"

Sluka announced Wednesday night he was leaving the team amid a 3-0 start, alleging that certain commitments weren’t fulfilled when he decided to transfer from Holy Cross to UNLV.

"I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled," Sluka said in a statement posted to X. "Despite discussions, it became clear that these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future. I wish my teammates the best of luck this season and hope for the continued success of the program."

Marcus Cromartie, Sluka’s agent from Equity Sports, and the quarterback’s father, Bob, claim UNLV did not hold up its end of a verbal $100,000 NIL offer for Sluka to transfer from Holy Cross to UNLV.

Blueprint Sports and Entertainment, UNLV’s NIL collective, issued a statement denying claims from the Sluka family.

"There were no formal NIL offers made during Mr. Sluka’s recruitment process," a statement said. "Additionally, Friends of UNILV did not finalize or agree to any NIL offers while he was part of the team, aside from a completed community engagement event over the summer.

"At Blueprint Sports and Friends of UNILV, we take our commitments very seriously. We would like to emphasize that we have upheld all Friends of UNILV contracts this season, and have not defaulted on any agreements with Mr. Sluka. Our commitment to supporting Rebel student-athletes remains unwavering and we are dedicated to maintaining the integrity of our programs."

UNLV also issued a statement on the matter, saying Sluka made "financial demands" it considered a violation of NCAA rules.

"Football player Matthew Sluka's representative made financial demands upon the University and its NIL collective in order to continue playing," the school stated. "UNLV Athletics interpreted these demands as a violation of the NCAA pay-for-play rules, as well as Nevada state law. UNLV does not engage in such activity, nor does it respond to implied threats. UNLV has honored all previously agreed-upon scholarships for Matthew Sluka.

"UNLV has conducted its due diligence and will continue to operate its programs within the framework of NCAA rules and regulations, as well as Nevada state laws."

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.