Collin Morikawa shuts down LIV Golf speculation: 'I’m here to stay on the PGA Tour'

Abraham Ancer also announced Tuesday that he would be leaving the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa is perfectly content with the PGA Tour.  

The five-time PGA Tour winner took to social media on Tuesday to shut down any speculation that he might be the next player to abandon his membership with the Tour to join the rival Saudi-backed golf league.

Collin Morikawa of The United States plays his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the 2022 U.S.Open Championship at The Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. 

Collin Morikawa of The United States plays his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the 2022 U.S.Open Championship at The Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts.  (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

"Last week at my press conference, I said the media loves creating drama. Sure enough, I woke up this morning to everyone thinking I’m next. Not to say I told you so but…I told you so," Morikawa said, seemingly referring to reports that Brooks Koepka was the latest player to ditch the Tour for LIV Golf’s first U.S.-based tournament next week.  

"To state for the record, once again, you all are absolutely wrong. I’ve said it since February at Riviera that I’m here to stay on the PGA Tour and nothing has changed." 

PGA TOUR STEPS UP RESPONSE TO RIVAL GOLF LEAGUE WITH PROPOSED SCHEDULE CHANGES, PURSE INCREASES: REPORTS

During the U.S. Open, Morikawa called the focus on the rival league a "distraction." 

Collin Morikawa celebrates after holing out on the 18th hole for a birdie during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.

Collin Morikawa celebrates after holing out on the 18th hole for a birdie during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

"It’s crazy to see and hear all these rumors because that’s what they are, right?" he said, via the Golf Channel. "I can all read all these things, but everyone tells their kids: Don’t believe what’s on the internet. That’s what we’re doing. That’s exactly what we’re doing right now."

Following reports that Koepka was leaving, Abraham Ancer announced on Twitter that he was joining LIV Golf. 

"This is not a decision I have taken lightly. I am incredibly grateful and would like to thank the PGA Tour for the opportunities I have had in my career up to this point. I look forward to what the future has in store for my career," his statement read. 

Abraham Ancer, of Mexico, hits out of a bunker on the second hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. 

Abraham Ancer, of Mexico, hits out of a bunker on the second hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Augusta, Ga.  (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

During a meeting with players on Tuesday, Commissioner Jay Monahan discussed proposed schedule changes and purse increases, which included an eight-event series worth at least $160 million in total prize earnings.

