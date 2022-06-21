Expand / Collapse search
Brooks Koepka the latest PGA Tour member to join LIV Golf: reports

Koepka previously fired back at reporters during the U.S. Open over their focus on LIV Golf

By Paulina Dedaj
Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brooks Koepka is the latest golfer to join the rival Saudi-backed golf league for its second event, slated for next week, according to multiple reports. 

Koepka, 32, is expected to join Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, and Dustin Johnson at the Pumpkin Ridge Gold Club for the first LIV Golf Invitational Portland beginning next Friday, The Telegraph first reported Tuesday. 

Brooks Koepka watches his shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass.

Brooks Koepka watches his shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass.

Sources told ESPN that the official announcement is expected to come sometime this week

The four-time major winner’s decision to join the controversial league comes just a week after he took aim at reporters during the U.S. Open over their focus on LIV

GOLF LEGEND GREG NORMAN ‘DISAPPOINTED’ PGA TOUR SUSPENDED PLAYERS WHO JOINED LIV GOL TOUR

"I don’t understand. I’m trying to focus on the U.S. Open, man. I legitimately don’t get it. I’m tired of the conversations. I’m tired of all this stuff," Koepka said. 

"Like I said, y’all are throwing a black cloud on the U.S. Open. I think that sucks. I actually do feel bad for them for once because it’s a sh—y situation. We’re here to play, and you are talking about an event that happened last week."

Brooks Koepka of The United States waits to play his second shot on the third hole during the second round of the 2022 U.S.Open Championship at The Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. 

Brooks Koepka of The United States waits to play his second shot on the third hole during the second round of the 2022 U.S.Open Championship at The Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Several of the PGA Tour’s top-ranked players have decided to join the league despite the Tour’s stance that it would not grant players releases to join the circuit. 

Last month, commissioner Jay Monahan announced that the 17 players, who at the time announced their decision to play on the LIV Golf tour or resigned their memberships in order to do so, would be suspended from participating in PGA Tour-related events. 

However, the notable purse sizes were enough to still draw players in. 

Two-time PGA Tour winner Charl Schwartzel became the first-ever LIV Golf Invitational champion last week and took home a whopping $4.75 million.

Charl Schwartzel of Stinger GC celebrates with the LIV Golf Invitational individual trophy following victory during day three of LIV Golf Invitational - London at The Centurion Club on June 11, 2022 in St Albans, England. 

Charl Schwartzel of Stinger GC celebrates with the LIV Golf Invitational individual trophy following victory during day three of LIV Golf Invitational - London at The Centurion Club on June 11, 2022 in St Albans, England.

"The guys put up an amazing show," Schwartzel, the former Masters champion, said after the match. "What they’ve done was way beyond our expectations. The entertainment. The way they treat everybody. You know, the amount of money they put up for is out of this world." 

According to ESPN, Monahan is expected to speak with the media on Wednesday.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com