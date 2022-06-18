Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

U.S. Open Golf
Published

Charles Barkley would ‘kill a relative’ for $200 million LIV Golf payday

LIV golfers are allowed to play in the 2022 U.S. Open

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour has generated a lot of emotions over the past two weeks as several major golfers have joined the tour, earning themselves a suspension from all PGA Tour events

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, and Bryson Dechambeau are just a few of the golfers who took LIV’s massive payday, setting off controversy in the world of golf. 

Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. 

Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts.  (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

On Friday, NBA Hall of Famer and TNT basketball analyst Charles Barkley sounded off of the drama, telling "The Pat McAfee Show" that he was rooting for chaos at the U.S. Open. 

"I want all the LIV guys on top of the leaderboard," Barkley said when asked about this weekend's U.S. Open . "I want to see the PGA Tour shaking in their d--n boots. Listen, I'm not a religious dude, but I want chaos this weekend at the U.S. Open."

US OPEN 2022: COLLIN MORIKAWA, JOEL DAHMEN SIT ATOP PACKED LEADERBOARD HEADING INTO WEEKEND

Barkley went on to say that he didn’t judge the golfers who chose to take the money, joking with McAfee about the massive amounts of money being thrown around.  

Charles Barkley is all smiles on the first tee at the NCR Pro-Am prior to the PGA TOUR Champions Regions Tradition at Greystone Golf and Country Club on May 11, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. 

Charles Barkley is all smiles on the first tee at the NCR Pro-Am prior to the PGA TOUR Champions Regions Tradition at Greystone Golf and Country Club on May 11, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.  (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA Tour via Getty Images)

"I don’t judge other people," Barkley said. "Listen, if someone gave me $200 million, I’d kill a relative."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m serious. They said Phil Mickelson got $200 million and Dustin Johnson got $150 million. For $150 million, I’d kill a relative, even one I liked!"

Though the PGA Tour has suspended the golfers who chose to join LIV Golf, those golfers are able to play in the U.S. Open in Brookline, MA, due to the fact that the tournament is run by the USGA. 

BROOKS KOEPKA OVER LIV GOLF QUESTIONS AHEAD OF US OPEN: ‘I’M TIRED OF ALL THIS STUFF'

Though LIV golfers are allowed to play in the 2022 U.S. Open, USGA CEO Mike Whan said that could change in the future. 

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. ( Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I could foresee a day," Whan said on Wednesday, per ESPN. "Do I know what that day looks like? No, I don't. To be honest with you, what we're talking about [LIV Golf] was different two years ago, and it was different two months ago than it is today. We've been doing this for 127 years, so I think [the USGA] needs to take a long-term view of this and see where these things go. So we're not going to be a knee-jerk reaction to kind of what we do."

Four LIV golfers made the cut at the U.S. Open, including Johnson and Dechambeau. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.