College student gets A in class after allegedly receiving zero on proposal for using term ‘biological women’

A University of Cincinnati student who allegedly received a zero on a college project proposal for using the term "biological women" has had her proposal re-graded by another professor and received an A in the class.

Olivia Krolczyk posted a TikTok video last month detailing the feedback she received from her gender studies teacher, explaining that she received a zero on her project proposal about transgender athletes competing in women’s sports because she used the term "biological women."

Krolczyk joined OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me!" with Dan Dakich on Thursday and explained how the controversy played out.

"So far, a new professor has graded my work and nothing has happened with the original professor, that I know of," Krolczyk told Dakich.

"It was re-graded, so I ended up finishing the class with an A," she added.

In a May video posted to TikTok, Krolczyk shared the feedback she received from the professor on her proposal, who asked her to "reassess" her topic.

"Olivia, this is a solid proposal ," the feedback read, per FoxNews. "However, the terms ‘biological women’ are exclusionary and are not allowed in this course as they further reinforce heteronormativity. Please reassess your topic and edit it to focus on women’s rights (not just "females") and I’ll regrade."

Dakich asked Krolczyk about "diversity of thought" at the University of Cincinnati , and the college student shined a light on what is occurring on college campuses.

"No. Definitely not. If you have dissenting views or opinions, you’re probably going to have a rough grade, you’re going to have a rough time in that class," Krolczyk said. "And that’s just because all these teachers have political agendas they're trying to push onto their students.

"And it shouldn’t be that way. It should be unbiased grading because it’s about academic integrity. It’s about your work – your quality of work – not your opinions."

Krolczyk said has had "quite a few" college professors push their political agendas on the class, though her grades have not been impacted by it beyond her gender studies class.

"In this class, I did have another assignment where my grade was affected because of something like this," Krolczyk said. "I would definitely say you can tell when your teacher has an agenda and you kind of just have to conform to it just to get through the class."

"We had a discussion about privilege and I countered someone else argument and I said it was unfair to generalize and say that all white men were privileged," Krolczyk told Dakich when detailing the other incident in her gender studies class. "And then she docked my grade and said pretty much that’s not true."

Krolczyk says she has no intention of getting the teacher fired, though she does not think "slapping the hand" of the teacher is enough as she waits for the school to make a decision.

