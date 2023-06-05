Expand / Collapse search
College gender studies professor allegedly fails student for using banned term 'biological women'

Olivia Krolczyk's essay proposal was about transgender athletes competing in women’s sports

Maria Lencki
By Maria Lencki | Fox News
Student speaks out after she alleges professor failed her for using term 'biological women'

Student speaks out after she alleges professor failed her for using term 'biological women'

University of Cincinnati student Olivia Krolczyk says the professor accused her of using an 'exclusionary term' in her project on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

A University of Cincinnati student is speaking out after her professor allegedly failed her for using the term "biological women." 

Olivia Krolczyk says her gender studies teacher gave her a zero on her essay proposal about transgender athletes competing in women’s sports because she used the forbidden term "biological women." 

"Olivia, this is a solid proposal," the feedback read. "However, the terms "biological women" are exclusionary and are not allowed in this course as they further reinforce heteronormativity. Please reassess your topic and edit it to focus on women’s rights (not just "females") and I’ll regrade." 

Krolczyk told "Jesse Watters Primetime" Monday the class syllabus states students can share opinions as long as they do not "cause harm to... classmates."  

"No one in my class is going to be reading my paper unless she was going to share it without my permission," she reflected. 

While the college student said she has not seen the professor pushing this gender ideology on the rest of the online class, she recalled another banter over privilege. 

"In a discussion, I had said that it's not OK to generalize and say that all White men are privileged and she came back and said that it is important to recognize that fact," she recalled. 

The University of Cincinnati reportedly said Krolczyk's dispute is being reviewed through its established policies and processes. Krolczyk told Fox News she met with the school’s gender equity group and they agreed she would do her project with her original proposal. A new professor will grade her work and a file will be sent to the dean. 