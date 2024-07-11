College football announcer says Big 12 will have a 'banner year' as more realignment could be in works

Starting July 1, college sports conferences look a whole heck of a lot different.

The Big 12 alone added four schools: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.

This is just Year 1 of the new-look college sports scene, and more realignment could be on the way sooner rather than later.

There is lots of chatter that both Florida State and Clemson could bounce from the ACC and join the Big 12.

Given that speculation, Fox Sports college football announcer Tim Brando says that is why Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark "has been working so hard to get additional revenue."

"That's why, the private equity, the selling of the naming rights of the conference, all of that is designed to sweeten the pot to make it more of a big-time hit financially for [Clemson and Florida State]. That's what they want. They want Big Ten, SEC-ish money…" Brando said on OutKick's "Hot Mic" on Thursday.

"They've got a wealthy group of people that are behind them and are really turning up the screws and are telling their people ‘we gotta find a way to get the hell out,' and Brett Yormark, I think, could be offering them something a little sweeter if he could pull a few of those public relations maneuvers he has in mind… But they've also got the litigation to overcome, and that'll take some time too."

Brando also predicts that the Big 12 will have a "banner year," which could "sweeten" the discussion.

"Top to bottom, bottom to top, it's gonna be the most competitive league in America. I think there's a very good chance they could have multiple 11-1, 10-2-type teams because of the way their scheduling works this year, which would be great… I think the top is really, really good. I'm high on the Big 12 this year, very high," Brando said. "And I think financially, if they can bolster the circumstances for Florida State and Clemson, then they might force the ACC, not just those two schools, but the rest of the ACC to think about joining forces so they can sweeten their financial pocket."

Four Big 12 schools have made the College Football Playoff, totaling seven games (Oklahoma has played in four of them) - the only win was by TCU in 2023.

