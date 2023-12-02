Texas fans boo Big 12 commissioner, fire off 'SEC' chants after winning conference title game

Before the college football season started, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark made it known he was not happy with Texas defecting to the SEC.

And Yormark found out what Longhorns fans think of him when he addressed the Texas crowd at AT&T Stadium Saturday after the Longhorns won their first conference title since 2009.

The dispute between Yormark and Texas began over the summer when he told Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire to "take care of business" when his Red Raiders took on the Longhorns in the regular-season finale.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Longhorns slaughtered Texas Tech, 57-7, Nov. 24.

During the recent trend of conference realignment, Oklahoma is defecting to the SEC, and 10 of the dozen teams in the Pac-12 are joining other conferences.

And the Longhorn faithful didn't forget about Yormark's comments.

Yormark was greeted with boos, to the point even head coach Steve Sarkisian told fans to stop so he could be interviewed and continue celebrating.

"It's all good, it's all good," Yormark said. "All right guys, I'll look at that as love."

Shortly after, fans chanted "SEC."

With boos still raining down, Yormark commended the Longhorns for an "incredible season" and said they "deserve a ticket" to the College Football Playoff.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas took care of business with its 49-21 win over Oklahoma State Saturday. It remains to be seen if Texas makes the final four.