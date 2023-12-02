Expand / Collapse search
Texas Longhorns

Texas fans boo Big 12 commissioner, fire off 'SEC' chants after winning conference title game

'I'll look at that as love'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Before the college football season started, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark made it known he was not happy with Texas defecting to the SEC.

And Yormark found out what Longhorns fans think of him when he addressed the Texas crowd at AT&T Stadium Saturday after the Longhorns won their first conference title since 2009.

The dispute between Yormark and Texas began over the summer when he told Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire to "take care of business" when his Red Raiders took on the Longhorns in the regular-season finale.

Brett Yormark and Steve Sarkisian

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, right, next to Brett Yormark after the Texas Longhorns won the Big 12 championship game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys Dec. 2, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.  (Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Longhorns slaughtered Texas Tech, 57-7, Nov. 24.

During the recent trend of conference realignment, Oklahoma is defecting to the SEC, and 10 of the dozen teams in the Pac-12 are joining other conferences.

And the Longhorn faithful didn't forget about Yormark's comments.

Big 12 title celebration

Texas Longhorns players celebrate winning the Big 12 championship over the Oklahoma State Cowboys Dec. 2, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Yormark was greeted with boos, to the point even head coach Steve Sarkisian told fans to stop so he could be interviewed and continue celebrating.

"It's all good, it's all good," Yormark said. "All right guys, I'll look at that as love."

Shortly after, fans chanted "SEC."

With boos still raining down, Yormark commended the Longhorns for an "incredible season" and said they "deserve a ticket" to the College Football Playoff.

Michael Taaffe celebrates a tackle

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) celebrates a tackle during the Big 12 championship game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys   Dec. 2, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.  (Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas took care of business with its 49-21 win over Oklahoma State Saturday. It remains to be seen if Texas makes the final four.