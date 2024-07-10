Shedeur Sanders says Colorado is 'everybody's Super Bowl'

It is safe to say it has been quite an 18-month stretch for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Colorado was the talk of the college football world after hiring Deion Sanders, and the transfer portal had their name all over it.

They did not have many expectations leading into the 2023 season, but after beating nationally-ranked TCU, fresh off a national championship appearance, on the road, those expectations changed quickly.

It was then the Buffaloes were ranked and got off to a 3-0 start. After that, however, the Buffaloes lost seven of their final eight games.

Despite how last year went, all eyes are still on Boulder, and their quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, knows it.

At Big 12 Media Day Wednesday, Sanders, the coach's son, said the pressure has "been there since Day 1," but perhaps he brought more upon himself with a bold take.

"I know we're everybody's Super Bowl," he said.

That may not be the case in terms of on-field skill level, but it is tough to argue with Sanders in the popularity aspect.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gave a fiery speech ahead of their Sept. 23 matchup that went viral, claiming that then-No. 19 Colorado was "fighting for clicks," while the Ducks, ranked No. 10 at the time, were "fighting for wins."

"The Cinderella story is over, man … This game ain't gonna be played in Hollywood. It's gonna be played on the grass," he said.

During that blowout (Oregon won, 42-6), chants of "overrated" were loud and clear.

As previously mentioned, no transfers have come out of, or come into, more than Colorado in each of the last two seasons, but one constant is their quarterback, who may just be a top-five pick.

They will kick the season off against North Dakota State on Aug. 29.

