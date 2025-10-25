Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Ole Miss Rebels

Lane Kiffin gets last laugh on Oklahoma player after Ole Miss earns gritty road victory

Rebels shut out Sooners in fourth quarter despite blowing 12-point third-quarter lead

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The eighth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels faced a tough task traveling to Norman to face No. 13 Oklahoma.

Ole Miss actually squandered a 12-point lead in the third quarter, but they shut out the Sooners in the fourth quarter to come away with a 34-26 victory on the road.

After the game, ESPN attempted an on-field interview with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, but he still had some business to take care of.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin celebrates with fans after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

Kiffin was heard on the hot mic talking smack to Oklahoma lineman David Stone.

"You're a little quieter now than before," Kiffin said.

Molly McGrath was clearly taken aback and asked Kiffin if he was getting the last word in.

"This guy yelled at me during the game, like, five times how great they are, and we can't score on them," Kiffin said.

Stone looked like he was trying to make peace, but Kiffin was having none of it.

Lane Kiffin after win

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin celebrates after defeating Oklahoma at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday. (Bryan Terry / The Oklahoman / USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

NFL BUST WHOSE CAREER WAS MARRED BY GAMBLING ADDICTION PREDICTS NBA INDICTMENTS ARE 'START OF SOMETHING BIG'

Score, the Rebels did, as they led 25-13 with 5:57 to go in the third quarter. However, the Sooners answered right back with a 65-yard touchdown run by Xavier Robinson, and after forcing a three-and-out, the Sooners found the end zone again to lead 26-25, late in the third.

The Rebels went on an 11-play drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Trinidad Chambliss to Trace Bruckler.

With just over seven minutes to go, the Sooners were set to get the ball back, but Isaiah Sategna III lost a fumble on his punt return, and the Rebels took advantage with a field goal to make it an 8-point lead with 4:09 remaining.

The Sooners could not convert a fourth-and-5 from the Ole Miss 30 and, despite forcing another punt, were unable to pull off the miracle on their final drive.

Kiffin and Venables

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, right, greets Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables after the game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.  (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ole Miss improved to 7-1 (4-1), while Oklahoma fell to 6-2 (2-2). Chambliss threw for 315 yards and ran for another 53.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue