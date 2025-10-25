Lane Kiffin gets last laugh on Oklahoma player after Ole Miss earns gritty road victory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The eighth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels faced a tough task traveling to Norman to face No. 13 Oklahoma.

Ole Miss actually squandered a 12-point lead in the third quarter, but they shut out the Sooners in the fourth quarter to come away with a 34-26 victory on the road.

After the game, ESPN attempted an on-field interview with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, but he still had some business to take care of.

Kiffin was heard on the hot mic talking smack to Oklahoma lineman David Stone.

"You're a little quieter now than before," Kiffin said.

Molly McGrath was clearly taken aback and asked Kiffin if he was getting the last word in.

"This guy yelled at me during the game, like, five times how great they are, and we can't score on them," Kiffin said.

Stone looked like he was trying to make peace, but Kiffin was having none of it.

Score, the Rebels did, as they led 25-13 with 5:57 to go in the third quarter. However, the Sooners answered right back with a 65-yard touchdown run by Xavier Robinson, and after forcing a three-and-out, the Sooners found the end zone again to lead 26-25, late in the third.

The Rebels went on an 11-play drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Trinidad Chambliss to Trace Bruckler.

With just over seven minutes to go, the Sooners were set to get the ball back, but Isaiah Sategna III lost a fumble on his punt return, and the Rebels took advantage with a field goal to make it an 8-point lead with 4:09 remaining.

The Sooners could not convert a fourth-and-5 from the Ole Miss 30 and, despite forcing another punt, were unable to pull off the miracle on their final drive.

Ole Miss improved to 7-1 (4-1), while Oklahoma fell to 6-2 (2-2). Chambliss threw for 315 yards and ran for another 53.

