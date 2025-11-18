CJ Stroud ruled out with concussion ahead of Texans' pivotal showdown vs Bills

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Houston Texans will be without starting quarterback C.J. Stroud in their pivotal matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters on Tuesday that Stroud is doing better and progressing, but there isn't enough time for the quarterback to clear concussion protocol with the short turnaround.

Stroud, 24, will miss his third straight game after sustaining a concussion in the team’s 18-15 loss to the Denver Broncos earlier this month. Backup quarterback Davis Mills has been starting in place of Stroud, and is 2-0.

Mills led a thrilling fourth quarter comeback against the Jacksonville Jaguars in his first start. The 27-year-old completed 27 of 45 passes for 292 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the win, while running for 20 yards and a touchdown in the 36-29 win.

In Mills’ second start, the Texans barely sneaked by the lowly Tennessee Titans, beating them 16-13 to improve to 5-5 on the season. Mills completed 26 of 41 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown.

While Mills has played well and kept the Texans in the playoff hunt, the team hopes Stroud continues to progress through the concussion protocol. If all goes well for the former Ohio State star, he could return for the team’s Week 13 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

In eight games this season, Stroud has completed 66.5% of his passes for 1,702 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Texans are one game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4) for the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs and need to get hot down the stretch to make the postseason.

The Texans’ playoff push will continue on Thursday when they take on the Bills (7-3) without Stroud at 8:15 p.m. ET.

