Church near Philly sings 'Fly Eagles Fly' during Mass on Super Bowl Sunday

With Super Bowl Sunday here, fans hope a higher power can help their teams in the big game.

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to take down the back-to-back reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.

But before some Eagles fans got their parties started, they asked for the Lord's help.

St. Rose of Lima in Haddon Heights, New Jersey, less than 10 miles away from Lincoln Financial Field, was full of Eagles fans who sang the team's touchdown song, "Fly Eagles Fly."

Both pastors appeared to be wearing Eagles priest collars, and "Father Joe," wearing the number 3, was hyping up the churchgoers.

The song was written in 1955, but it did not become a mainstay for every touchdown until the 1999 season.

The song has even been sung by performers who play in Philadelphia.

The Eagles are looking for their second title, with their first coming seven years ago when they defeated the New England Patriots.

This is Kansas City's second time facing Philly in the last three years – the two teams duked it out two years ago, with the Chiefs winning, 38-35.

It was the first of what became back-to-back Lombardi Trophies for the Chiefs.

