©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Church near Philly sings 'Fly Eagles Fly' during Mass on Super Bowl Sunday

The song was written in 1955

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

With Super Bowl Sunday here, fans hope a higher power can help their teams in the big game.

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to take down the back-to-back reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.

But before some Eagles fans got their parties started, they asked for the Lord's help.

Eagles logo on the field

The Eagles logo at midfield before the Dallas Cowboys game at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

St. Rose of Lima in Haddon Heights, New Jersey, less than 10 miles away from Lincoln Financial Field, was full of Eagles fans who sang the team's touchdown song, "Fly Eagles Fly."

Both pastors appeared to be wearing Eagles priest collars, and "Father Joe," wearing the number 3, was hyping up the churchgoers.

The song was written in 1955, but it did not become a mainstay for every touchdown until the 1999 season. 

Eagles old school logo

The Eagles logo at the Miami Dolphins game at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The song has even been sung by performers who play in Philadelphia.

The Eagles are looking for their second title, with their first coming seven years ago when they defeated the New England Patriots.

This is Kansas City's second time facing Philly in the last three years – the two teams duked it out two years ago, with the Chiefs winning, 38-35.

It was the first of what became back-to-back Lombardi Trophies for the Chiefs.

