Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo takes issue with 'USA' chants as Scottie Scheffler faced British golfer in playoff

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Matt Fitzpatrick bested Scottie Scheffler in a playoff at the RBC Heritage this weekend in what became a road game for him.

The Hilton Head, South Carolina, crowd was quickly pulling for Scheffler, a Texan, to complete the comeback over Fitzpatrick, who was born in England.

Chants of "USA" rang out, which irked broadcasting legend Chris "Mad Dog" Russo.

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"I put on the RBC Classic ... and I could not believe the 18th hole when Scottie Scheffler was making a comeback against Matt Fitzpatrick. Did anyone see the crowd?" Russo began for his "What Are You Mad About" segment on Wednesday's edition of ESPN's "First Take.

"They were singing 'USA, USA' walking down the 18th fairway! This is not the Ryder Cup. We're not fighting Britain in a war for crying out loud! In a golf tournament? At the RBC? [Fitzpatrick] freaking lives in Miami!.. This is not the '80 Olympics!

Scheffler and Fitzpatrick both have starred in each of the previous three Ryder Cups, with Fitzpatrick's European team winning the last two. Fitzpatrick and Scheffler faced off in Friday foursomes in the most recent event.

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It is hardly the first time USA chants were heard at a regularly-sanctioned golf event. The aforementioned DeChambeau heard USA chants while going for his second U.S. Open against McIlroy. Scheffler went 1-4 in his five matches at Bethpage Black in September, beating Rory McIlroy 1 up in their Sunday singles match. Fitzpatrick squandered a 5 up lead to Bryson DeChambeau to finish all square.

The New York Ryder Cup crowd was blasted by media, and golfers, alike, which had been a concern even before the event. However, that criticism came due to much more than simple USA chants.

McIlroy was hit with the worst of it, whether it was telling him his wife was "a four," asking about Amanda Balionis amid a previously rumored fling (with his wife mere feet away), dropping F-bombs, or constant reminders of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

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Thankfully for Fitzpatrick, he didn't get hit that hard. But the crowd still made it known who they were backing.

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