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The qualifying procedure for the Indianapolis 500 is getting a slight refresh this year

With exactly 33 entries and no bump day, organizers revamped how drivers earn spots in the Firestone Fast Six

By Matt Reigle Fox News
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Watch the best highlights and moments from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

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Indianapolis 500 practice is officially underway this week, with qualifying coming our way this weekend.

However, the way they'll set the field for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is a little bit different from how it has been in previous years.

The Indy 500 has typically used a format unlike that of any other IndyCar race, and frankly, it's my favorite format in all of motorsports.

Pitlane at the start of Indy 500 practice

Practice for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 got underway on Tuesday, (© Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

You get each car doing a run of four laps, and the field is determined by average speed across those four laps.

But, after that first run, teams can get in a queue to run again and can run as many times as they can before time runs out.

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Or, they can gamble by throwing out their previous time and skipping the line.

It is intense, especially as you get into the final minutes of the session.

Josef Newgarden

Team Penske's Josef Newgarden hops into his car for the first day of practice ahead of the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500. (© Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Going into May, one of the big talking points was that the number of entries was stuck at 33. Of course, that's a full field, but it robs us all of the drama of bump day when more than 33 cars are trying to earn a spot on the grid.

But, fortunately, some slight tweaks will fuel a little intensity on the second day of qualifying since there will be no bumping.

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Typically, the 12 fastest drivers run on Sunday for a shot at advancing into the Firestone Fast Six and a shot at starting from pole. This year, the fastest nine cars on the first day of qualifying will lock into the Top 12, while the cars that finish the first day in the 10-15 spots will run again for the final three spots.

After the Top 12 run, qualifying will go on as usual.

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Conor Daly

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Conor Daly prepares for the opening day of the Indianapolis 500. (© Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

I'm as bummed as anyone that we couldn't at least get to 34 cars, but I think this is going to be pretty cool because if you get a so-so run on Saturday but can still get in the top 15, you've still got a shot at pole.

Day one of qualifying will start on Saturday, May 16, at 11 a.m. ET, and will move from FS2 to FS1 and then finally to Fox throughout the day.

Matthew Reigle is a writer for OutKick.

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