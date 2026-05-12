The qualifying procedure for the Indianapolis 500 is getting a slight refresh this year

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Indianapolis 500 practice is officially underway this week, with qualifying coming our way this weekend.

However, the way they'll set the field for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is a little bit different from how it has been in previous years.

The Indy 500 has typically used a format unlike that of any other IndyCar race, and frankly, it's my favorite format in all of motorsports.

You get each car doing a run of four laps, and the field is determined by average speed across those four laps.

But, after that first run, teams can get in a queue to run again and can run as many times as they can before time runs out.

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Or, they can gamble by throwing out their previous time and skipping the line.

It is intense, especially as you get into the final minutes of the session.

Going into May, one of the big talking points was that the number of entries was stuck at 33. Of course, that's a full field, but it robs us all of the drama of bump day when more than 33 cars are trying to earn a spot on the grid.

But, fortunately, some slight tweaks will fuel a little intensity on the second day of qualifying since there will be no bumping.

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Typically, the 12 fastest drivers run on Sunday for a shot at advancing into the Firestone Fast Six and a shot at starting from pole. This year, the fastest nine cars on the first day of qualifying will lock into the Top 12, while the cars that finish the first day in the 10-15 spots will run again for the final three spots.

After the Top 12 run, qualifying will go on as usual.

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I'm as bummed as anyone that we couldn't at least get to 34 cars, but I think this is going to be pretty cool because if you get a so-so run on Saturday but can still get in the top 15, you've still got a shot at pole.

Day one of qualifying will start on Saturday, May 16, at 11 a.m. ET, and will move from FS2 to FS1 and then finally to Fox throughout the day.