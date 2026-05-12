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Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks appear willing to hear offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo: report

Milwaukee is reportedly seeking a prospects and draft picks for the two-time MVP

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Bucks reportedly want to shut down Giannis Antetokounmpo, Should get traded? | The Herd Video

Bucks reportedly want to shut down Giannis Antetokounmpo, Should get traded? | The Herd

A report came out that the Milwaukee Bucks want to shut down Giannis Antetokounmpo for the rest of the season. Jason McIntyre asks if the superstar should request a trade out of Milwaukee.

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Giannis Antetokounmpo’s time with the Milwaukee Bucks may be coming to an end.

The Bucks are "open for business" when it comes to listening to trade offers for the two-time MVP, ESPN reported Monday. It’s the latest chapter in the saga of whether the team will actually deal him.

The team is reportedly looking for a "young blue-chip prospect and/or a surplus of draft picks" in a potential deal for Antetokounmpo.

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Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbling basketball during game

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo plays during a game against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., on Mar. 10, 2026. (Jeff Hanisch/Imagn Images)

Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam, who also owns the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, said last week he hoped to get a deal done before the NBA Draft.

"I just think before the draft is a natural time," Haslam said at a news conference introducing new head coach Taylor Jenkins. "Because if Giannis does play somewhere else, we’ve got to have a lot of assets. That’s Jon’s job to do. And if he’s here, then you build the team differently."

Antetokounmpo maintained that he likes playing in Milwaukee but wants to play for a team that’s committed to winning and competing for championships.

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Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looking on after a game at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa., on April 12, 2026. (Kyle Ross/Imagn Images)

The Bucks initially signaled their intent to do that when they acquired Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers before the 2023-24 season. But an Achilles injury cut his time short in Milwaukee and he later re-signed with Portland.

Milwaukee finished 32-50 in 2025-26 and missed the playoffs for the first time in nine years.

"We never had any problem communicating directly with Giannis — at all — and always knew where he stood," Haslam said. "And I think he always knew where we stood. We’ve had those kind of conversations since the season was over. ... So sometime over the next six or seven weeks, we’ll decide whether Giannis is going to sign a max contract and stay with us, or he’s going to play somewhere else. And (GM) Jon (Horst) and Taylor, along with (co-owner) Wes (Edens) and myself will make that call, and we understand the gravity of that call."

The Bucks have the 10th overall pick in the first round and could be set up for the future should a trade go through.

Antetokounmpo was sidelined for the last handful of games. The Bucks said he was injured, but the 10-time All-Star said he was healthy enough to play.

Giannis Antetokounmpo walking courtside at a EuroLeague playoffs basketball game

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks walks courtside at a EuroLeague playoffs basketball game between Olympiacos and AS Monaco in Piraeus near Athens on April 30, 2026. He wears a shirt featuring Michael Jordan. (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

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He finished the year averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 36 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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