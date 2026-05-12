Ric Flair takes another verbal chop at Lakers star over injury absence

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Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair took another shot at Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic ahead of the team’s Game 4 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

Flair was critical of Doncic for missing games with a hamstring injury and doubled down on his remarks in an interview on "Yahoo Sports Daily."

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"I’m not being hard on Luka. I’m having fun, I’m such a Laker fan, and I just honestly believe, of course, I don’t know anything about the extent of injury, but the first time I saw it … I did the same thing to the quarterback of the 49ers a couple of years ago. I said, ‘Get back in the game, man,’" Flair said.

"You know, I’ve taken a cortisone shot, I’ve wrestled with a broken ankle, so, I don’t have much sympathy for the hamstring. But you know, they’re protecting the future and I don’t blame them for that. They got guaranteed money."

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Flair has notably worked through injuries during his professional wrestling career.

He suffered a broken back in three places as he survived a plane crash in North Carolina in 1975. He was told he would never wrestle again before going on to a history-making career. He also suffered an injury while he was working for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) in 2011. Flair also revealed in 2016 that he was struck by lightning.

Last week, Flair called on the Lakers to trade Doncic if he wasn’t going to battle through the injury.

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Doncic’s hamstring injury cost him the last five games of the regular season and each of the Lakers’ playoff games.