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Pro Wrestling

Ric Flair takes another verbal chop at Lakers star over injury absence

The wrestling legend previously called on the Lakers to trade Doncic if he wouldn't battle through the injury

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair took another shot at Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic ahead of the team’s Game 4 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

Flair was critical of Doncic for missing games with a hamstring injury and doubled down on his remarks in an interview on "Yahoo Sports Daily."

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Ric Flair standing at the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards in New York City

Ric Flair attends the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on May 22, 2023. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

"I’m not being hard on Luka. I’m having fun, I’m such a Laker fan, and I just honestly believe, of course, I don’t know anything about the extent of injury, but the first time I saw it … I did the same thing to the quarterback of the 49ers a couple of years ago. I said, ‘Get back in the game, man,’" Flair said.

"You know, I’ve taken a cortisone shot, I’ve wrestled with a broken ankle, so, I don’t have much sympathy for the hamstring. But you know, they’re protecting the future and I don’t blame them for that. They got guaranteed money."

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Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sitting on bench during NBA playoff game

Lakers players Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves chat while sitting on the bench during the second half of Game 1 in the first-round NBA playoffs against the Rockets at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on April 20, 2026. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Flair has notably worked through injuries during his professional wrestling career.

He suffered a broken back in three places as he survived a plane crash in North Carolina in 1975. He was told he would never wrestle again before going on to a history-making career. He also suffered an injury while he was working for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) in 2011. Flair also revealed in 2016 that he was struck by lightning.

Last week, Flair called on the Lakers to trade Doncic if he wasn’t going to battle through the injury.

Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers watching play during a basketball game.

Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers watches play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half of Game 2 in the second round of the NBA playoffs on May 7, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (Nate Billings/AP)

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Doncic’s hamstring injury cost him the last five games of the regular season and each of the Lakers’ playoff games.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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