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Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick has perfect response to USA Ryder Cup fans after PGA Tour victory

The Englishman reminded Americans of Team Europe's recent Ryder Cup dominance.

By Rep. Mark Harris Fox News
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Matt Fitzpatrick thoroughly enjoyed silencing a rowdy group of American golf fans after his playoff victory over World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at the RBC Heritage on Sunday.

The Englishman began the final round of the PGA Tour signature event with a three-shot cushion over Scheffler, but as is often the case, the best player in the world refused to go away. Fitzpatrick carded his lone bogey of the afternoon on the 72nd hole to fall back to 18-under and into a playoff against the American, who posted a bogey-free round of 67 on Sunday.

Matt Fitzpatrick playing a golf shot from the rough on the 7th hole at Royal Portrush Golf Club

Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays from the rough on the 7th hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland, Thursday, July 17, 2025. (Francisco Seco/AP)

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER DROPS COLD-BLOODED QUOTE REMINDING EVERYONE HE'S THE BEST IN THE WORLD

As Fitzpatrick's par putt from just inside 25 feet slid past the cup on the final hole, chants of "USA-USA-USA" broke out among the crowd on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The 31-year-old is no stranger to hearing it from American fans, having represented Europe in the Ryder Cup four times.

Fitzpatrick drew something not only from his experiences competing in the Ryder Cup, but also from winning the biennial event in 2023 and 2025, a fact he was sure to remind folks of after defeating Scheffler on the first playoff hole on Sunday.

Matthew Fitzpatrick hitting golf ball from bunker on the eighth hole at Ryder Cup

Europe's Matthew Fitzpatrick hits from the bunker on the eighth hole during their singles match on the Bethpage Black golf course at the Ryder Cup golf tournament, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Farmingdale, New York. (Robert Bukaty/AP)

"Americans are incredibly patriotic, and I think that was amazing," Fitzpatrick said when asked if he thought the "USA" chants were strange. "I guess the only issue is they just have shorter memories because we won in October."

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While walking off the 18th green after making a birdie to win the playoff, Fitzpatrick put his finger to his ear to playfully taunt the pro-American crowd.

Aside from the Europeans taking down the Americans in dramatic fashion, the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black will be remembered for the fan experience getting out of hand. Fitzpatrick and his European teammates were berated by fans throughout the three-day event in New York, and while the majority agrees things crossed the line at the Ryder Cup, it certainly wasn't the case during the closing moments at the RBC Heritage.

"No, it didn't get out of line in terms of no one was shouting on backswings or anything like that, which was great. I'm all for it. I love the people -- they're supporting Scottie; that's great," Fitzpatrick explained. "You want golf to have an atmosphere in my opinion. I grew up watching football. I'm paid so much money to be out there in front of those crowds, having them chanting at you every week, it's a great feeling.

"However, there's no better feeling than coming out on top against that. There isn't a better feeling."

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Matt Fitzpatrick acknowledges crowd on 18th green at Royal Portrush Golf Club

Matt Fitzpatrick of England acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick's victory on Sunday marked his second RBC Heritage title and his second win in his last three starts on Tour after winning the Valspar Championship in March. The Englishman won the RBC Heritage in 2023 in a playoff over Jordan Spieth.

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Republican Mark Harris represents North Carolina's 8th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.

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