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Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers star Owen Tippett reveals he missed series vs Hurricanes due to internal bleeding

The Hurricanes swept the Flyers in the second round

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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The Philadelphia Flyers were without star winger Owen Tippett in the second-round series loss to the Carolina Hurricanes due to internal bleeding, the team announced.

Tippett, 27, played the entirety of the team’s first-round series victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, but said he sustained the internal bleeding issue during that series.

"I was unable to return for the second round series vs. Carolina due to an internal bleeding issue that I sustained during the first round series vs. Pittsburgh," Tippett said in a statement from the Flyers.

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Philadelphia Flyers right wings Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster taking a break on the ice at Prudential Center

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett takes a break during a stoppage in play against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on April 7, 2026. (Luther Schlaifer/Imagn Images)

"Following a series of medical evaluations, treatments, and rehabilitation under the care of Flyers' medical team, I am making progress and feeling better each day. Despite being cleared to travel and skate with the team at certain practices, things did not progress at a pace that I hoped for or would allow me to safely continue playing."

Tippett had a goal and assist in the Flyers’ series vs. the Penguins. The Ontario native said how proud he was of their season and expressed his gratitude for the support he has received.

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Pittsburgh Penguins' Erik Karlsson and Philadelphia Flyers' Owen Tippett chasing puck on ice rink

Pittsburgh Penguins' Erik Karlsson and Philadelphia Flyers' Owen Tippett chase the puck during the second period of Game 6 in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 29, 2026. (Matt Slocum/AP Photo)

"I am beyond proud of what our team has accomplished this season and truly moved by the tremendous support of the fans," Tippett said.

"I want to sincerely thank everyone for that support — both personally for me and my family, as well as our entire medical and performance staff."

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Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett skating against Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Shea at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett skates against Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Shea in the third period of Game 6 in the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 29, 2026. (Kyle Ross/Imagn Images)

Tippett said that he is confident in a full recovery and looks forward to training camp. The forward had one of the best seasons of his career, scoring 28 goals with 23 assists.

He began his career with the Florida Panthers before being traded to the Flyers in 2022 as part of the package for Claude Giroux. In 428 games across seven seasons, Tippett has recorded 121 goals and 115 assists, good for 236 points.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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