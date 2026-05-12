Flyers star Owen Tippett reveals he missed series vs Hurricanes due to internal bleeding

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The Philadelphia Flyers were without star winger Owen Tippett in the second-round series loss to the Carolina Hurricanes due to internal bleeding, the team announced.

Tippett, 27, played the entirety of the team’s first-round series victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, but said he sustained the internal bleeding issue during that series.

"I was unable to return for the second round series vs. Carolina due to an internal bleeding issue that I sustained during the first round series vs. Pittsburgh," Tippett said in a statement from the Flyers.

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"Following a series of medical evaluations, treatments, and rehabilitation under the care of Flyers' medical team, I am making progress and feeling better each day. Despite being cleared to travel and skate with the team at certain practices, things did not progress at a pace that I hoped for or would allow me to safely continue playing."

Tippett had a goal and assist in the Flyers’ series vs. the Penguins. The Ontario native said how proud he was of their season and expressed his gratitude for the support he has received.

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"I am beyond proud of what our team has accomplished this season and truly moved by the tremendous support of the fans," Tippett said.

"I want to sincerely thank everyone for that support — both personally for me and my family, as well as our entire medical and performance staff."

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Tippett said that he is confident in a full recovery and looks forward to training camp. The forward had one of the best seasons of his career, scoring 28 goals with 23 assists.

He began his career with the Florida Panthers before being traded to the Flyers in 2022 as part of the package for Claude Giroux. In 428 games across seven seasons, Tippett has recorded 121 goals and 115 assists, good for 236 points.

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