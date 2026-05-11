Dontrelle Willis: Dodgers ‘Looking a Little Sluggish’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Dodgers are tied with the San Diego Padres at the top of the National League West, but their offense has gone cold despite their strong record. A star-studded lineup has struggled to find the consistency expected of a team seeking a World Series three-peat.

FOX Sports analyst Dontrelle Willis pointed to the lack of production from the top of the Dodgers’ lineup during Monday night’s MLB on FOX broadcast. For Willis, the issue is not just the offense struggling overall, but the team’s biggest stars failing to produce consistently.

"Andy Pages has been a great story and hopefully he gets a chance to be an All-Star," Willis said. "He leads them in batting average, RBI and slug. The problem is you don’t want Andy Pages in the sixth or seventh hole leading you in RBI or slug."

The Dodgers have struggled to get consistent production from the top of the lineup, and one of the more notable slow starts has come from reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is hitting .241 this season, which would mark the second-lowest batting average of his career.

"Shohei Ohtani has gotten off to a slow start, not looking comfortable at the plate," Willis said. "So run production is a little sketchy, especially when they’re going up against the upper echelon of ball clubs."

The Dodgers’ stars have especially struggled in recent games. Over the last 11 contests, Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez, Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman have combined for a .591 OPS. During that stretch, Los Angeles has gone 4-7 and dropped three of its last four series.

"The run differential is still there," Willis said. "They’re behind the Yankees and Braves, but I want to see more quality at-bats up and down the lineup. We’re not seeing that. Maybe it’s a little bit of fatigue, but I just hope this is not the hourglass coming to the end in this locker room."

The recent offensive slump has started to overshadow what has otherwise been a strong start in the standings for Los Angeles.

"They’re looking a little sluggish, especially the key guys," Willis said. "Hopefully, Mookie Betts getting back in the lineup brings a little shot in the arm, a little motivation and a little jolt, and they can get going from there."