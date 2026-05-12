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Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers' Luka Doncic plans to spend time with his kids while locked in custody battle over playing for Slovenia

Doncic ended his engagement with Anamaria Goltes earlier this year over not having his daughters in the US

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic said he will forgo playing with the Slovenian national team to focus on his daughters as he’s been locked in a custody battle with his former fiancé Anamaria Goltes.

Doncic said in a post on Instagram early Tuesday that he will take the summer to spend time with them.

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Luka Doncic holding a basketball during a timeout in an NBA playoff game.

Lakers guard Luka Doncic holds the ball during a timeout in the first half of Game 6 of the first-round NBA playoffs against the Houston Rockets in Houston on May 1, 2026. (Ashley Landis/AP)

"I love my daughters more than anything, and they will always come first in my life," a message posted to his Instagram Stories read. "As I continue working toward joint custody of my daughters, I have been forced to make a difficult decision between traveling and playing for the Slovenian national team and being with my daughters this summer. Unfortunately, it has been made extremely difficult for me to see them over the past eight months.

"I have given everything to representing Slovenia and I am disappointed that I will not be able to play for my country this summer. But right now, my daughters and my responsibilities as a father are my priority."

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Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers watching play during a basketball game.

Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers watches play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half of Game 2 in the second round of the NBA playoffs on May 7, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (Nate Billings/AP)

Doncic said earlier this year he ended his engagement with Goltes because he was unable to have his daughters with him for the season in the U.S.

They became engaged in July 2023, and their daughters were born in November 2023 and December 2025, when Doncic left the Lakers to travel to Slovenia when his younger daughter was born.

Goltes filed a petition for child support and attorneys’ fees in California, TMZ Sports previously reported.

"I love my daughters more than anything, and I’ve been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn’t been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement," he told ESPN in March.

Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers looking on during a basketball game.

Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., on April 11, 2025. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

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"Everything I do is for my daughters’ happiness, and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can."

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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