Magic Johnson faces ridicule for Los Angeles mayoral endorsement

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Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson faced pushback after he endorsed Karen Bass in the race for Los Angeles mayor.

Bass posted a video of Johnson’s endorsement on her social media. Johnson said his 30-year friendship with Bass and her actions on homelessness and lowering the homicide rates were part of the reasons why he endorsed her.

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However, the former Los Angeles Lakers star faced criticism for chiming in on the Los Angeles mayoral race as he lives in Beverly Hills. The town is not one of the 114 neighborhoods who are able to cast votes in the LA mayoral race.

"She’s doing a tremendous job. Mayor Bass has to have a second term and I’m excited to say that," Johnson said in the video. "Listen, you took on a tough job here and you’ve done a fabulous job and all of us appreciate your effort and what you’re doing and we look forward to helping you continue your mission and the things that you have in store – your vision for the city."

Bass welcomed the endorsement.

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"Magic Johnson has been my friend for over 30 years. His belief in how I'm changing Los Angeles means everything to me," Bass wrote on X.

"Magic has poured his heart into this city long before anyone asked him to — through investment, through community, through showing up. I am deeply honored to have his endorsement."

Johnson didn’t mention one of the sticking points that has allowed challenger Spencer Pratt to gain support in the race – Bass' handling of the 2025 wildfires that led to at least a dozen deaths and billions in damage.

Pratt has continued to needle Bass over her response to the wildfires.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss appeared to show support for Pratt last month when she donated $1,800 to his mayoral campaign, according to FOX 11 in Los Angeles. It’s the maximum donation allowed by law.

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The former "Hills" star was also spotted with Buss at a Lakers playoff game over the weekend.