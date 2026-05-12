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Magic Johnson faces ridicule for Los Angeles mayoral endorsement

The Basketball Hall of Famer cited his 30-year friendship with Bass and her work on homelessness and homicide rates

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Spencer Pratt slams Karen Bass on Palisades Fire response during LA mayoral debate Video

Spencer Pratt slams Karen Bass on Palisades Fire response during LA mayoral debate

The 'Outnumbered' panel discusses Spencer Pratt’s claims that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass mismanaged the Palisades wildfire response and the city’s homelessness crisis.

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Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson faced pushback after he endorsed Karen Bass in the race for Los Angeles mayor.

Bass posted a video of Johnson’s endorsement on her social media. Johnson said his 30-year friendship with Bass and her actions on homelessness and lowering the homicide rates were part of the reasons why he endorsed her.

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Magic Johnson standing courtside at a basketball game at Staples Center

Magic Johnson attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Oct. 19, 2017. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

However, the former Los Angeles Lakers star faced criticism for chiming in on the Los Angeles mayoral race as he lives in Beverly Hills. The town is not one of the 114 neighborhoods who are able to cast votes in the LA mayoral race.

"She’s doing a tremendous job. Mayor Bass has to have a second term and I’m excited to say that," Johnson said in the video. "Listen, you took on a tough job here and you’ve done a fabulous job and all of us appreciate your effort and what you’re doing and we look forward to helping you continue your mission and the things that you have in store – your vision for the city."

Bass welcomed the endorsement.

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Magic Johnson defending against Joe Dumars during an NBA Finals game at the Silverdome

Los Angeles Lakers guard Magic Johnson is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Joe Dumars during the 1988 NBA Finals at the Silverdome in Detroit, Mich. (MPS/USA TODAY Sports)

"Magic Johnson has been my friend for over 30 years. His belief in how I'm changing Los Angeles means everything to me," Bass wrote on X.

"Magic has poured his heart into this city long before anyone asked him to — through investment, through community, through showing up. I am deeply honored to have his endorsement."

Johnson didn’t mention one of the sticking points that has allowed challenger Spencer Pratt to gain support in the race – Bass' handling of the 2025 wildfires that led to at least a dozen deaths and billions in damage.

Pratt has continued to needle Bass over her response to the wildfires.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss appeared to show support for Pratt last month when she donated $1,800 to his mayoral campaign, according to FOX 11 in Los Angeles. It’s the maximum donation allowed by law.

karen bass and spencer pratt

Former reality television star Spencer Pratt, left, is one of two top challengers facing off against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to lead the second-largest city in the country. (Left (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images), Right (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images))

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The former "Hills" star was also spotted with Buss at a Lakers playoff game over the weekend.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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