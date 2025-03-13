Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs tap Gardner Minshew as Patrick Mahomes' new backup for 2025 season: reports

Minshew has played for the Jaguars, Eagles, Colts and Raiders over his 6-year career

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Patrick Mahomes enters the 2025 season with another new backup quarterback. 

Gardner Minshew, who started nine games for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN. 

Minshew signed a two-year, $25 million contract last offseason to battle for the starting role with the Raiders. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gardner Minshew drops back

Quarterback Gardner Minshew of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

He started the first five games of the season, but after going 2-3, head coach Antonio Pierce went with his backup, Aidan O’Connell, for Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Minshew was back starting by Week 8 as the Raiders struggled to put together wins. Then, in Week 12, Minshew broke a collarbone that knocked him out for the rest of the season, leaving the quarterback duties in O’Connell’s hands. 

XAVIER WORTHY ACCUSER GETS PROTECTIVE ORDER AGAINST CHIEFS STAR AFTER DA DECLINES TO PURSUE ASSAULT CASE

Minshew finished the year 2-8 in the 10 games he played, passing for 2,013 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. 

However, Minshew has had better seasons in the past, including a Pro Bowl year with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023. He went 7-6 in his 13 starts in place of rookie Anthony Richardson, throwing for a career-high 3,305 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. 

Gardner Minshew II throws

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) aims a pass during the first half against the Miami Dolphins Nov. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.  (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

For his six-year career, which began as a Jacksonville Jaguars sixth-round pick in 2019, Minshew is 17-29 over his 46 starts with 11,950 passing yards, 68 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. 

Last season, Carson Wentz, the former Philadelphia Eagles franchise quarterback, backed up Mahomes in Kansas City. The year before that, it was Chad Henne.

Gardner Minshew II throws

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/John Locher)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs hope Minshew doesn’t have to step into a starting role since it would mean Mahomes would be dealing with an injury. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.