Xavier Worthy accuser gets protective order against Chiefs star after DA declines to pursue assault case

The woman who accused Kansas City Chiefs wideout Xavier Worthy of assaulting her, resulting in his arrest last week, has been granted a protective order by a Texas judge, according to her attorneys.

Worthy, a 2024 first-round draft pick out of Texas and the silver lining in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss last month, was arrested in Williamson County on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded.

Tia Jones, who made the allegation, was granted a protective order against Worthy after the district attorney declined to press charges against the NFL player.

"Ms. Jones has chosen to use her voice to speak up for herself," her attorney, Angelica Cogliano, said in a statement to The Associated Press. "In doing so, she looks forward to the facts and circumstances of that night coming to light through the formal legal process, and getting the justice that she deserves."

Her attorneys added that Jones is "fully cooperating" with law enforcement as they continue to investigate the allegations.

Details of the alleged assault were not immediately known, but Worthy’s attorneys said in a separate statement that the allegation was made after a female living in his home refused to leave when repeatedly asked.

She was allegedly asked to leave "upon discovery of her infidelity."

"She has refused to vacate the residence and made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting to this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy," the lawyers' statement said. "The complainant further destroyed a room in the residence, scratched Mr. Worthy's face and ripped out parts of his hair, which there is photographic evidence of. Worthy told law enforcement at the time of the incident he did not want to press charges against the complainant."

Worthy was released Friday, and Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick later told the Austin American-Statesman his office had decided not to pursue the case at this time after speaking to multiple witnesses.

He noted that Worthy was cooperating with officials.

The Chiefs said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Saturday, "We are aware and gathering information."

