Chiefs rookie dishes on Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift, says pop star is bringing in the fans

Kansas City Chiefs rookie Rashee Rice recently opened up about teammate Travis Kelce’s high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift, saying that her presence has been a positive thing for the team’s popularity with fans.

The reigning Super Bowl champions are certainly not lacking in that department, but Swifts’ presence at NFL games has undeniably taken the fandom to another level.

"I’m happy for Trav. She’s real good [with supporting] the team and she brought a lot more fans to the team too," Rice said during a recent appearance on the "Airing It Out podcast" with former NFL player, TJ Houshmandzadeh.

Rice, who was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, said he has been around the international pop sensation during his downtime with Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"I’ve seen her, but I didn’t go up to her like ‘Can I get a picture?’ or nothing like that."

"You know, those guys like Trav, Pat – those guys invite us out because they know that we’re the only guys that see them every day and see them as for who they really are, not just like, ‘Bro you’re a superstar football player!' Like nah, it’s just Pat, it’s just Trav," he continued.

The time spent bonding off the field is certainly translating to chemistry on the field between Rice and Mahomes.

Rice has hauled in 68 catches for 754 yards and seven touchdowns through Week 15. His last touchdown in Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots set a new franchise record for the most receiving touchdowns by a rookie.

"You know, his game just keeps going up, man," Kelce said of Rice. "I’m proud of the way he’s been able to handle the ups and downs of the season. Right now, he’s playing great ball."

Rice has slowly emerged as one of Mahomes’ favorite targets – a bright spot for the Chiefs’ offense. He has played well over 85% of snaps in their last two games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.