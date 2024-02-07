Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVIII

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes doesn't mind being villain if it means winning

Mahomes and the Chiefs will play in their fourth Super Bowl in five seasons

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
It’s no secret the Kansas City Chiefs are becoming the latest "villain" franchise among NFL fans. 

Sunday will be the Chiefs’ fourth Super Bowl appearance in five seasons. 

Andy Reid’s team has entered the dynasty conversation, following New England with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick leading the Patriots to multiple titles. 

Patrick Mahomes during practice

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up during Kansas City Chiefs practice ahead of the Super Bowl at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center Feb. 7, 2024, in Henderson, Nev. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

If winning makes you the bad guy, though, Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take it any day of the week. 

"Not necessarily. I think I just like winning,'' Mahomes said when asked if he’s embracing the villain role prior to the Super Bowl. "If you win a lot and that causes you to be a villain, then I'm OK with it. 

"But, at the end of the day, I'm going to enjoy playing the game and try to win as much as possible.''

Mahomes is 74-22 in his regular-season career with the Chiefs and has won 14 of his 17 playoff games, including two Super Bowls. 

No one denies the Chiefs are a great team or that Mahomes is a top quarterback. They have earned the respect of the NFL

Patrick Mahomes speaks with reporters

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media ahead of the Super Bowl at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa Feb. 7, 2024, in Henderson, Nev. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

But some NFL fans will always despise teams that always win.

At points during the regular season, it didn't look like the Chiefs would make it to this point. Their offense didn’t look the same and had drop problems and a lack of discipline with bad penalties and other issues. 

However, Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs got hot at the right time.

Patrick Mahomes talks to reporters

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media ahead of the Super Bowl at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa Feb. 6, 2024, in Henderson, Nev. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are favorites in Las Vegas this Sunday, making Mahomes an underdog and the villain.     

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.