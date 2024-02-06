Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes downplays Tom Brady comparisons ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

The comparisons between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady have been an underlying theme heading into Super Bowl LVIII as the Kansas City Chiefs star could match the NFL legend with his third ring in seven seasons.

For Mahomes to do it, he will have to overcome the San Francisco 49ers’ brutal defense. If he does do it, it will be the first time any team has gone back-to-back since the New England Patriots did it during the 2003 and 2004 seasons. It’s how Brady won his third ring and it’s how Mahomes could win his.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He didn’t seem focused on surpassing Brady when asked about it during Super Bowl opening night.

"I mean, I'm not even close to halfway, so I haven't put a lot of thought into it," Mahomes said Monday, via NFL.com. "I mean, your goal is to be the best player that you can be. I know I'm blessed to be around a lot of great players around me.

"And so, right now, it's doing whatever I can to beat a great 49ers team and try to get that third ring. And then if you ask me that question in 15 years, and I'll see if I can get close to seven. But seven seems like a long ways away still."

FORMER NFL EXECUTIVE SOUNDS OFF ON SUPER BOWL IN LAS VEGAS AFTER LEAGUE'S 'BIGGEST TABOO' USED TO BE GAMBLING

Mahomes added – that in at least one respect – he would want to follow Brady. Playing until he’s in his 40s.

"That's the goal, you want to play as long as they'll let you play," he said. "It takes a lot of work outside of the building. It takes taking care of your body, it takes eating healthy and try to get rid of the dad bod that I got. But try to do whatever you can just to get healthy and go out there and be the best player that you can be."

Mahomes will be making his fourth Super Bowl appearance. He’s 2-1 in those games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas City is seen as a two-point underdog to San Francisco going into the game.