Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on chasing Tom Brady's Super Bowl rings: 'It's going to be hard to do'

Quarterback Tom Brady will be playing in his 10th Super Bowl when the Buccaneers square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 7.

What Brady has accomplished over his illustrious career is unparalleled. No other player in the history of the NFL even comes close to what the future Hall of Famer has done in over 20 years. However, the player with the best chance to challenge Brady’s resume is the quarterback he’ll be going toe-to-toe with in the Super Bowl in less than two weeks.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his first Super Bowl title last year, and many believe he will be the future of the league for many years to come. Mahomes, who made an appearance on 610 Kansas City Sports Radio’s "The Drive" on Monday, is looking forward to the opportunity to face Brady in Super Bowl LV.

"To go up against Tom, all the success he’s had, it’s going to be a special moment," Mahomes said. "I’m excited for the opportunity to go up against the GOAT."

In three full seasons as the starter, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to AFC Championship appearances in all three years. Last season, he made his first Super Bowl and led a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers, which earned him the game’s MVP award. If Mahomes manages to win back-to-back titles, he would become the first quarterback in league history to win two Super Bowls before turning 25 years old.

"Anything you do you want to go in and be most successful," Mahomes said. "It’s going to be hard to do… To go to 10 Super Bowls and you got six rings and all that different type of stuff. You have to understand you have to go about doing whatever you can to be that type of person and the best player that you can be.

"For me, I understand the team I have around me and the opportunity we have going into this game and we have to try and maximize it as best we possibly can."