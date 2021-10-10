Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes hints at throwing a behind-the-back pass in game

Mahomes and the Chiefs will have their hands full on Sunday night when they host the Bills

Daniel Canova
Daniel Canova
Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may bring a little spice to the table in the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

After leading the Chiefs to a win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week, Mahomes talked about potentially throwing a behind-the-back pass during a game.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia.  

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia.   (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

"Maybe if we start winning some football games," Mahomes said via, Pro Football Talk. "This was a good start. Whenever you’re winning a lot of football games and you’re scoring a lot of points and then you have big margins, then you have the chance to do some cool stuff like that."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce during the second half of the 2021 AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce during the second half of the 2021 AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

NFL KICKERS STRUGGLE WITH EXTRA POINTS DURING WEEK 5 GAMES

Last week against the Eagles, Mahomes completed 24 of 30 passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns in the 42-30 win. He threw TD passes underhanded, overhanded and shoveled one on Kansas City's three possessions in the first half.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. Baltimore won 36-35. 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. Baltimore won 36-35.  ((AP Photo/Julio Cortez))

Three of his TD passes went to superstar wideout Tyreek Hill, who hauled in 11 receptions for 186 yards.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will have their hands full Sunday night when they host the Bills.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com