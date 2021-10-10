Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes hints at throwing a behind-the-back pass in game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may bring a little spice to the table in the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

After leading the Chiefs to a win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week, Mahomes talked about potentially throwing a behind-the-back pass during a game.

"Maybe if we start winning some football games," Mahomes said via, Pro Football Talk. "This was a good start. Whenever you’re winning a lot of football games and you’re scoring a lot of points and then you have big margins, then you have the chance to do some cool stuff like that."

Last week against the Eagles, Mahomes completed 24 of 30 passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns in the 42-30 win. He threw TD passes underhanded, overhanded and shoveled one on Kansas City's three possessions in the first half.

Three of his TD passes went to superstar wideout Tyreek Hill, who hauled in 11 receptions for 186 yards.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will have their hands full Sunday night when they host the Bills.