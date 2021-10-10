Expand / Collapse search
Published

NFL kickers struggle with extra points during Week 5 games

NFL kickers were not having a good day through the first half of Sunday

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
NFL kickers were having a tough time hitting extra points at the start of Sunday’s Week 5 slate of games.

The debacle started in Sunday morning’s game between the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons. Jets kicker Matt Ammendola missed an extra-point attempt in the third quarter after a score. It was the first of what would become a trend early in the 1 p.m. ET games.

Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) reacts after missing an extra point against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) reacts after missing an extra point against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

The game between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots featured three consecutive missed extra points. Houston scored in the first quarter to go up 6-0, but Kai Fairbairn missed the extra point. The Patriots scored in the second quarter, but Nick Folk missed the PAT. Fairbairn missed a second after the Texans took a 12-6 lead.

In the Green Bay Packers-Cincinnati Bengals game, Mason Crosby missed his extra-point attempt after Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to A.J. Dillon.

Mason Crosby (2) of the Green Bay Packers kicks a field goal during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field Oct. 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisc.

Mason Crosby (2) of the Green Bay Packers kicks a field goal during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field Oct. 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisc. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright also missed a point after in the first quarter. Tennessee Titans kicker Randy Bullock managed to nail his first two PATs in the game.

New Orleans Saints kicker Cody Parkey also joined the missed PAT party. He missed one after an Alvin Kamara touchdown against the Washington Football Team.

Kicker Matt Ammendola of the New York Jets adds a PAT during the Tennessee Titans-New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium on October 3, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

Kicker Matt Ammendola of the New York Jets adds a PAT during the Tennessee Titans-New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium on October 3, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

NFL fans were taking notice of the kickers’ performances early in Sunday’s schedule.

Leaving points on the field may come back to haunt some of these teams.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com