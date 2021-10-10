NFL kickers struggle with extra points during Week 5 games

NFL kickers were having a tough time hitting extra points at the start of Sunday’s Week 5 slate of games.

The debacle started in Sunday morning’s game between the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons. Jets kicker Matt Ammendola missed an extra-point attempt in the third quarter after a score. It was the first of what would become a trend early in the 1 p.m. ET games.

The game between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots featured three consecutive missed extra points. Houston scored in the first quarter to go up 6-0, but Kai Fairbairn missed the extra point. The Patriots scored in the second quarter, but Nick Folk missed the PAT. Fairbairn missed a second after the Texans took a 12-6 lead.

In the Green Bay Packers-Cincinnati Bengals game, Mason Crosby missed his extra-point attempt after Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to A.J. Dillon.

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright also missed a point after in the first quarter. Tennessee Titans kicker Randy Bullock managed to nail his first two PATs in the game.

New Orleans Saints kicker Cody Parkey also joined the missed PAT party. He missed one after an Alvin Kamara touchdown against the Washington Football Team.

NFL fans were taking notice of the kickers’ performances early in Sunday’s schedule.

Leaving points on the field may come back to haunt some of these teams.