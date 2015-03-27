Chiefs offensive coordinator Muir retires

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Bill Muir has retired, the team announced Wednesday.

Muir was named the Chiefs offensive coordinator prior to last season after spending the previous two years as the team's offensive line coach.

He coached a unit that ranked 31st in points (13.2) and 27th in yards (310.8) after losing starting running back Jamaal Charles to an ACL injury early in the season and using three separate quarterbacks.

"It has been an honor to be a part of this great league for so long," said Muir. "Over the years I've made a lot of great friends and worked with many talented players and coaches. This was a personal decision for me, the timing was right."

Muir had coached in the NFL for 34 years. Before joining Kansas City in 2009, he spent seven seasons as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach with the Buccaneers, helping Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl title after the 2002 season.

In addition, Muir was the offensive line coach with the New York Jets from 1995-2001 and has also been an NFL assistant with Philadelphia (1992-94), Indianapolis (1989-91), Detroit (1985-88) and New England (1982-84), while also working as a scout with Tampa Bay from 1978-81.

"I am excited for Bill as he moves into retirement," Chiefs head coach Romeo Crennel said. "I have known him for a long time and he is one of the finest coaches I've ever been around and an even better person. Bill is a very good friend and I have a great deal of respect for the way he worked. It was a privilege to work alongside him."