Chiefs' Isaiah Buggs facing warrants for animal cruelty after allegedly abandoning dogs at rental home: report

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs reportedly has two warrants out for his arrest for alleged animal cruelty in Alabama, according to the Tuscaloosa Patch.

The outlet obtained civil documents filed on Wednesday that say police received information March 28 about dogs being left on the back porch of a home rented by Buggs.

According to witnesses, Buggs moved out of the home March 19 due to owing over $3,100 in rent.

Buggs, 27, has two misdemeanor warrants for second-degree cruelty to dogs or cats.

According to the documents, Tuscaloosa Animal Control found two dogs — a gray and white pitbull and a black Rottweiler — without access to food or water on the back porch. While the pitbull was free on the back porch, which was screened, the Rottweiler was in a metal cage in direct sunlight.

Both dogs were determined to be severely malnourished, emaciated and neglected and were taken away by animal control. The pitbull was euthanized in April, while the Rottweiler is in the Tuscaloosa County Metro Animal Shelter.

One neighbor told police the dogs had been left on the porch at least 10 days.

Authorities tried to reach Buggs March 28 but were unsuccessful.

The Chiefs have had an eventful offseason, and run-ins with the law have made headlines, especially in the case of second-year receiver Rashee Rice’s car crash in Dallas. Rice was also accused of striking a photographer at a Dallas nightclub, though charges were dropped.

Buggs joined the Chiefs Jan. 4 after playing 10 games with the Detroit Lions, where he totaled 12 tackles and one sack.

Buggs never saw time for the Chiefs as a member of their practice squad. However, he does get a Super Bowl ring for being a part of the squad that went back-to-back in the big game.

Buggs signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs Feb. 14.

