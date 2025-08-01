Chiefs' Chris Jones expresses marriage desire after messy split from longtime girlfriend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones may have gotten a bit too real at training camp this week.

The Chiefs’ social media team continued the tradition of asking players a question as they walked through the grounds at training camp. On Wednesday, the question was: "What’s one thing on your bucket list you haven’t completed yet?"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chiefs defensive lineman George Karlaftis expressed an interest in going to Japan, cornerback Jacobe Covington wanted to go skydiving, and linebacker Brandon George added that he wanted to go to Brazil. But when Jones appeared, he poured his heart out a little bit.

"I just wanna be married, I just wanna be loved," he said.

The New York Post noted that Jones’ remarks came after his ex-girlfriend Sheawna Weathersby accused him of cheating. The two apparently split some time between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025.

COWBOYS STAR CEEDEE LAMB AMONG TEAMMATES TO EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR MICAH PARSONS FOLLOWING TRADE REQUEST

"I’m choosing to focus on the positive as I close this chapter on a 9-year relationship. Ultimately Chris’ infidelity with the woman he’s recently been pictured with led to my decision to end our relationship months ago," she wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories in March, according to the New York Post.

"This is especially troubling given her history of harassment, stalking and disrespect towards me, including constantly calling and messaging me and my close friends from text free apps and fake Instagram pages. This behavior has forced me to change my number and has forced Chris to ask her multiple times to please leave me alone and respect our coparenting dynamic."

Jones acknowledged in January that he was single, but he has not addressed the cheating allegations.

The two share two children together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones, a three-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler, is entering his 10th season with the Chiefs. He had five sacks in 15 games last season.