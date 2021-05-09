Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

Chicago Bears Tarik Cohen’s brother found dead at North Carolina power substation

Cohen’s family members filed a missing person’s report Saturday night after he failed to return home

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The brother of Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen was found dead Sunday after being electrocuted at the Duke Power substation in Raleigh, N.C., police said.  

Police identified 25-year-old Tyrell Antar Cohen after he was reporting missing Saturday night. Wake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Duke Power substation near Lead Mine and Six Forks Road Sunday morning, after an employee discovered a body inside the perimeter.

The Duke Energy Corp. Sutton Plant is seen in this aerial photograph taken after Hurricane Florence hit in Wilmington, North Carolina, U.S., on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.  (Getty Images)

Authorities believe that Cohen died of electrocution while attempting to climb part of the equipment. He was supposedly fleeing from law enforcement, WRAL reported.

"He entered the substation, which may have been resulting from the accident," sheriff’s office spokesperson Eric Curry said during a press conference.

Cohen’s family members filed a missing person’s report Saturday night after he failed to return home. Police called off the search Saturday night before resuming the next morning.

Tarik Cohen #29 of the Chicago Bears participates in warm-ups before a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field on August 30, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.  (Getty Images)

Cohen’s brother, Tarik Cohen, who played college football at North Carolina A&T and has been with the Bears for the last four years, appealed to Twitter users early Sunday morning asking if anyone had seen his brother, the News & Observer reported. By Sunday evening, the tweet had been deleted.

No foul play is suspected in Cohen’s death. Fox News has reached out to the Raleigh Police Department and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office for further information.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.