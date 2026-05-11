Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Los Angeles Lakers

NBA legend Magic Johnson breaks from his former Lakers boss to endorse Karen Bass in LA mayoral race

Johnson cited a 30-year friendship with Bass and praised her work as reasons for his endorsement

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Los Angeles mayor race heats up as Spencer Pratt runs for office after wildfire devastation Video

Los Angeles mayor race heats up as Spencer Pratt runs for office after wildfire devastation

After Los Angeles wildfires devastated his home, mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt released a powerful Mother's Day video that has gone viral. Samantha Ettus, an activist who also lost her home in the Palisades fires, explains why she's backing Pratt against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. Ettus critiques Bass's management of the city's escalating homelessness crisis and slow rebuild efforts, with only 30 of 16,000 structures reconstructed.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Magic Johnson broke away from his former Los Angeles Lakers boss on Monday and endorsed Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

Bass posted a video of Johnson’s endorsement on her social media. Johnson’s support of Bass came after Jeanie Buss appeared to back Spencer Pratt in the race.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Magic Johnson standing at unveiling of Pat Riley statue at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Magic Johnson attends the unveiling of a statue honoring former Los Angeles Lakers coach Pat Riley at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, 2026. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Johnson said his 30-year friendship with Bass and her actions on homelessness and lowering the homicide rates were part of the reasons why he endorsed her.

"She’s doing a tremendous job. Mayor Bass has to have a second term and I’m excited to say that," Johnson said. "Listen, you took on a tough job here and you’ve done a fabulous job and all of us appreciate your effort and what you’re doing and we look forward to helping you continue your mission and the things that you have in store – your vision for the city."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jeanie Buss holding a new Los Angeles Lakers jersey at an event

Jeanie Buss, CEO and co-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, holds a new Lakers jersey during a 2021 event. (Allen J. Schaben/LA Times via Getty Images)

Johnson didn’t mention one of the sticking points that has allowed Pratt to gain support in the race – her handling of the 2025 wildfires that led to at least a dozen deaths and billions in damage.

Pratt has continued to needle Bass over her response to the wildfires.

Buss appeared to show support for Pratt last month when she donated 1,800 to his mayoral campaign, according to FOX 11 in Los Angeles. It’s the maximum donation allowed by law.

Spencer Pratt and Karen Bass standing side by side at a public event.

Former reality television star Spencer Pratt is running against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in the race to lead the second-largest city in the country. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images and Ronaldo Bolaños/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The former "Hills" star was also spotted with Buss at a Lakers playoff game over the weekend.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue