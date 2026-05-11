NBA legend Magic Johnson breaks from his former Lakers boss to endorse Karen Bass in LA mayoral race

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Magic Johnson broke away from his former Los Angeles Lakers boss on Monday and endorsed Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

Bass posted a video of Johnson’s endorsement on her social media. Johnson’s support of Bass came after Jeanie Buss appeared to back Spencer Pratt in the race.

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Johnson said his 30-year friendship with Bass and her actions on homelessness and lowering the homicide rates were part of the reasons why he endorsed her.

"She’s doing a tremendous job. Mayor Bass has to have a second term and I’m excited to say that," Johnson said. "Listen, you took on a tough job here and you’ve done a fabulous job and all of us appreciate your effort and what you’re doing and we look forward to helping you continue your mission and the things that you have in store – your vision for the city."

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Johnson didn’t mention one of the sticking points that has allowed Pratt to gain support in the race – her handling of the 2025 wildfires that led to at least a dozen deaths and billions in damage.

Pratt has continued to needle Bass over her response to the wildfires.

Buss appeared to show support for Pratt last month when she donated 1,800 to his mayoral campaign, according to FOX 11 in Los Angeles. It’s the maximum donation allowed by law.

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The former "Hills" star was also spotted with Buss at a Lakers playoff game over the weekend.